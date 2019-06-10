Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kylie Jenner Just Had a Handmaid's Tale Themed Party and Here's Why It's Problematic

But exactly how oblivious are the Kardashians to the real world's problems? They could have chosen any theme in the world. Instead, they chose this. Why? Just because it looks cool?

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 10, 2019, 9:24 PM IST
Kylie Jenner Just Had a Handmaid's Tale Themed Party and Here's Why It's Problematic
But exactly how oblivious are the Kardashians to the real world's problems? They could have chosen any theme in the world. Instead, they chose this. Why? Just because it looks cool?
Loading...
Recently, Kyline Jenner hosted a Handmaid's Tale themed party.

Yes, you heard that right.

Handmaid's Tale, one of the most powerful books on women empowerment, has been adapted into a TV series by Hulu which focuses on a dystopian world where women have been reduced to nothing but their wombs.

The whole idea behind the show is to highlight how a woman's freedom is often curbed and how she is often deemed as nothing more than a vessel to carry babies.

But of course, it would be asking too much of Kylie to be a little sensitive to the issue.

Kylie's party was true to theme. The venue was decorated like Gilead and there were servants who greeted the guests with slogans like “under his eye” or "praise be vodka."



Here's another video:



Here's the thing. We're all for costume parties. But exactly how oblivious are the Kardashians to the real world's problems? They could have chosen any theme in the world. Instead, they chose this. Why? Just because it looks cool? Well, Kylie, let me tell you. Women's issues are not cool. Women being reduced to nothing but their wombs is not cool. A handmaid, is not cool. Period.
