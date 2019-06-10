English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kylie Jenner Just Had a Handmaid's Tale Themed Party and Here's Why It's Problematic
But exactly how oblivious are the Kardashians to the real world's problems? They could have chosen any theme in the world. Instead, they chose this. Why? Just because it looks cool?
But exactly how oblivious are the Kardashians to the real world's problems? They could have chosen any theme in the world. Instead, they chose this. Why? Just because it looks cool?
Loading...
Recently, Kyline Jenner hosted a Handmaid's Tale themed party.
Yes, you heard that right.
Handmaid's Tale, one of the most powerful books on women empowerment, has been adapted into a TV series by Hulu which focuses on a dystopian world where women have been reduced to nothing but their wombs.
The whole idea behind the show is to highlight how a woman's freedom is often curbed and how she is often deemed as nothing more than a vessel to carry babies.
But of course, it would be asking too much of Kylie to be a little sensitive to the issue.
Kylie's party was true to theme. The venue was decorated like Gilead and there were servants who greeted the guests with slogans like “under his eye” or "praise be vodka."
Here's another video:
Here's the thing. We're all for costume parties. But exactly how oblivious are the Kardashians to the real world's problems? They could have chosen any theme in the world. Instead, they chose this. Why? Just because it looks cool? Well, Kylie, let me tell you. Women's issues are not cool. Women being reduced to nothing but their wombs is not cool. A handmaid, is not cool. Period.
Yes, you heard that right.
Handmaid's Tale, one of the most powerful books on women empowerment, has been adapted into a TV series by Hulu which focuses on a dystopian world where women have been reduced to nothing but their wombs.
The whole idea behind the show is to highlight how a woman's freedom is often curbed and how she is often deemed as nothing more than a vessel to carry babies.
But of course, it would be asking too much of Kylie to be a little sensitive to the issue.
Kylie's party was true to theme. The venue was decorated like Gilead and there were servants who greeted the guests with slogans like “under his eye” or "praise be vodka."
Here's another video:
Here's the thing. We're all for costume parties. But exactly how oblivious are the Kardashians to the real world's problems? They could have chosen any theme in the world. Instead, they chose this. Why? Just because it looks cool? Well, Kylie, let me tell you. Women's issues are not cool. Women being reduced to nothing but their wombs is not cool. A handmaid, is not cool. Period.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
E-Buzz: Taapsee Pannu’s Bilingual Drama Thriller
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Friday 07 June , 2019 Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Wednesday 05 June , 2019 Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
Friday 07 June , 2019 E-Buzz: Taapsee Pannu’s Bilingual Drama Thriller
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 First Ride Review: The Wait has been Worth it
- Yuvraj Singh Likely to Get BCCI Approval for Participation in Foreign T20 Leagues
- Mouni Roy, Vahbiz Dorabjee Congratulate Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen on Their Wedding
- AIFF Announces Intercontinental Cup 2019 Fixtures: India Open Tournament vs Tajikistan
- Mumbai Student Achieves Rare Feat, Scores 35 Marks in All Subjects in SSC Exam
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results