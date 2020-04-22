Kylie Jenner Looks Unrecognizable as She Sneaks Out to Visit Best friend During Lockdown

Reality TV personality and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner paid a visit to her best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou amid lockdown.

She went out without make-up and barefoot.

Kylie reportedly snuck out to get some snacks.

In a photograph obtained by portal TMZ, she was seen carrying a bag of salt and vinegar chips, as well as a packaged water bottle while leaving Stassie's home, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Kylie kept it very low-key during the outing, wearing some matching tie-dye sweatshirt-pants and going barefoot while heading into her luxurious car.

She was almost unrecognizable as she chose to go make-up free, while her natural hair was pulled back into a knot.

Her photos soon went viral on microblogging site Twitter.

This is probably the only picture of kylie Jenner that i find it relatable pic.twitter.com/ffdlktz16c — emily (@stylesorbit) April 21, 2020

for once, I can relate to Kylie Jenner. in quarantine. pic.twitter.com/PPrb1PoKUu — edemami (@helenamierzwa) April 22, 2020

Wow that's Kylie Jenner with no makeup I have to say she looks cute pic.twitter.com/rHfag35zBj — Kenobi Jones (@KJO_00) April 20, 2020

Kylie Jenner visitando Stassie em Beverly Hills, 20/04.



©️ CPR/D.Sanchez/BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/ce2Wvn9xq8 — Kylie Media. (@KylieKJMedia) April 20, 2020

In March, Kylie stressed the need to self-quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic as there was a growing concern that millennials were not following good health advice put in place to contain the disease.

She has also donated $1 million to relief efforts and to provide hand sanitizer for medical professionals on the front line.

(With IANS inputs)