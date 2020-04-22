BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kylie Jenner Looks Unrecognizable as She Sneaks Out to Visit Best friend During Lockdown

(Image: Instagram/ Kylie Jenner)

(Image: Instagram/ Kylie Jenner)

In a recent photograph, Kylie was seen carrying a bag of salt and vinegar chips, as well as a packaged water bottle while leaving her friend Stassie's home.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 8:22 AM IST
Share this:

Reality TV personality and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner paid a visit to her best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou amid lockdown.

She went out without make-up and barefoot.

Kylie reportedly snuck out to get some snacks.

In a photograph obtained by portal TMZ, she was seen carrying a bag of salt and vinegar chips, as well as a packaged water bottle while leaving Stassie's home, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Kylie kept it very low-key during the outing, wearing some matching tie-dye sweatshirt-pants and going barefoot while heading into her luxurious car.

She was almost unrecognizable as she chose to go make-up free, while her natural hair was pulled back into a knot.

Her photos soon went viral on microblogging site Twitter.

In March, Kylie stressed the need to self-quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic as there was a growing concern that millennials were not following good health advice put in place to contain the disease.

She has also donated $1 million to relief efforts and to provide hand sanitizer for medical professionals on the front line.

(With IANS inputs)

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,474

    +352*  

  • Total Confirmed

    19,984

    +999*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,870

    +610*  

  • Total DEATHS

    640

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,704,492

    +45,345*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,563,384

    +87,543*

  • Cured/Discharged

    681,477

    +35,044*  

  • Total DEATHS

    177,415

    +7,154*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres