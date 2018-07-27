English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kylie Jenner Makes ₹6.8 Crore For One Instagram Post. That's More Than What Alia Bhatt Makes Per Movie
Kylie Jenner's single Instagram post is more than 99% of the world's paychecks.
Kylie Jenner's single Instagram post is more than 99% of the world's paychecks.
Loading...
Kylie Jenner recently sparked a series of debates when she Forbes tagged her as a "self-made" woman after she made it to the list of world's youngest billionaire.
Well, she may not be "self-made" in the true sense, and people on the Internet didn't hesitate to call that out, but Kylie Jenner still remains a social media icon.
In May, D'Marie Analytics, a social media analytics firm, analyzed that each one of Kylie's sponsored posts was worth $1 million dollars(68,59,50,00,000 INR!) Yesterday, Hopper HQ released a report of the Top 10 Social Media Earners, putting Kylie at the top of the list for Instagram. This essentially means that Kylie Jenner makes more than any other person on social media simply by posting on Instagram. While something as basic as a picture of your nails may seem like a little bit much for making a million dollars, it's perhaps the sad reality of social media.
And while this this amount may seem absurdly high to you - it is. It is more than what your favorite Indian actresses make per film.
Kylie Jenner has, in fact, made her entire makeup brand by simply promoting it on her Instagram - and she has never advertised it.
Not everyone on the Internet is too happy about it though and can think of better alternatives to people who should be making that kind of money.
Yes, all the criticisms are valid. Sure, money can be put to much greater use than painting nails, but hey, Kylie did end up building her career purely off Instagram.
Also Watch
Well, she may not be "self-made" in the true sense, and people on the Internet didn't hesitate to call that out, but Kylie Jenner still remains a social media icon.
It is not shade to point out that Kylie Jenner isn’t self-made. She grew up in a wealthy, famous family. Her success is commendable but it comes by virtue of her privilege. Words have meanings and it behooves a dictionary to remind us of that. https://t.co/2HzIJbLb8q
— roxane gay (@rgay) July 11, 2018
In May, D'Marie Analytics, a social media analytics firm, analyzed that each one of Kylie's sponsored posts was worth $1 million dollars(68,59,50,00,000 INR!) Yesterday, Hopper HQ released a report of the Top 10 Social Media Earners, putting Kylie at the top of the list for Instagram. This essentially means that Kylie Jenner makes more than any other person on social media simply by posting on Instagram. While something as basic as a picture of your nails may seem like a little bit much for making a million dollars, it's perhaps the sad reality of social media.
And while this this amount may seem absurdly high to you - it is. It is more than what your favorite Indian actresses make per film.
feelin girly A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on
A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on
Kylie Jenner has, in fact, made her entire makeup brand by simply promoting it on her Instagram - and she has never advertised it.
4 new lip kits launching June 1st on KylieCosmetics.com ..♥️ obsessed with these shades. stay tuned for more! @kyliecosmetics A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on
@kyliecosmetics #kyliecosmetics A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on
Not everyone on the Internet is too happy about it though and can think of better alternatives to people who should be making that kind of money.
kinda annoys me that Kylie Jenner can make $1 million for an Instagram post... but people that idk, teach? Save lives? Risk their lives? Research?... receive pennies of that
— Gwen (@gwen_leah03) July 27, 2018
Kylie Jenner gets $1,000,000 an Instagram but there’s people in the world that can’t even have a drink of water ??????? I HATE SOCIETY — vinnie♀️ (@VinnieKaj) July 26, 2018
It makes me sick to my stomach that Kylie Jenner can post a picture on Instagram for $800,000, while I have cancer patients that owe $500,000 from treatments.
— Tommy Roache (@Troache10) July 26, 2018
Yes, all the criticisms are valid. Sure, money can be put to much greater use than painting nails, but hey, Kylie did end up building her career purely off Instagram.
just for the summer A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on
Also Watch
-
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
-
Tuesday 24 July , 2018
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Tuesday 24 July , 2018 Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Suhana Khan's Latest Photo Will Make You Want to See Her Debut in Bollywood Now; See Pic
- Facebook Stock Disaster: How it Went so Wrong for Zuckerberg so Quickly
- Asphalt 9 Legends Review: A Racing Game For The Aggressive Driver in You
- Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
- Cristiano Ronaldo As Fit As a 20-year-old According to Medical Reports
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...