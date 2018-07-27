GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Kylie Jenner Makes ₹6.8 Crore For One Instagram Post. That's More Than What Alia Bhatt Makes Per Movie

Kylie Jenner's single Instagram post is more than 99% of the world's paychecks.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 27, 2018, 1:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kylie Jenner Makes ₹6.8 Crore For One Instagram Post. That's More Than What Alia Bhatt Makes Per Movie
Kylie Jenner's single Instagram post is more than 99% of the world's paychecks.
Loading...
Kylie Jenner recently sparked a series of debates when she Forbes tagged her as a "self-made" woman after she made it to the list of world's youngest billionaire.

Well, she may not be "self-made" in the true sense, and people on the Internet didn't hesitate to call that out, but Kylie Jenner still remains a social media icon.

In May, D'Marie Analytics, a social media analytics firm, analyzed that each one of Kylie's sponsored posts was worth $1 million dollars(68,59,50,00,000 INR!) Yesterday, Hopper HQ released a report of the Top 10 Social Media Earners, putting Kylie at the top of the list for Instagram. This essentially means that Kylie Jenner makes more than any other person on social media simply by posting on Instagram.   While something as basic as a picture of your nails may seem like a little bit much for making a million dollars, it's perhaps the sad reality of social media. 

And while this this amount may seem absurdly high to you - it is. It is more than what your favorite Indian actresses make per film.







feelin girly A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on






nails ✨


A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on












A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on




Kylie Jenner has, in fact, made her entire makeup brand by simply promoting it on her Instagram - and she has never advertised it.










  @kyliecosmetics #kyliecosmetics   A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on


Not everyone on the Internet is too happy about it though and can think of better alternatives to people who should be making that kind of money.







Yes, all the criticisms are valid. Sure, money can be put to much greater use than painting nails, but hey, Kylie did end up building her career purely off Instagram. 







  just for the summer   A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on


Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...