Kylie Jenner Posts Photo of Shoe 'Fittings' But All Desis Can See is 'Satsang'

It’s getting real hard to keep up with the Kardashians - especially Kylie. American model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner gave a special treating her followers on Instagram with new daily updates. Famous for her iconic fashion sense, statement-making style and her own makeup company, Kylie is always in the headlines. In one of her latest photoshoots, the youngest ‘self-made billionaire can be seen posing for the camera sitting on a bike while wearing a persian red monochrome dress paired with knee-length black boots, rustic red lip shade and sunglasses. With her exclusive photos, Kylie turned the garage into another fashionable destination by posing between two motorcycles.

On Instagram and Twitter, Kylie also recently posted a photo of a colour-wheel collection of her shoes: from red to purple, all the colours of the rainbow. She captioned the post “Fittings."

While her post got a lot of attention for the shoes in the collection, Indians saw something different: They saw the same condition outside an Indian household when you have multiple people over (like in a Satsang.)

aaj Kylie k ghar satsang hai pic.twitter.com/fMNDHVhTE6— diksha (@bringmefries__) May 25, 2021

Why does this look like a Bata showroom that prices each pair at Rs.999 https://t.co/ins54KrO3o— Vaishnavi Suresh (@vaishnaviisure1) May 25, 2021

Kylie ke ghar get together hai aaj https://t.co/Lmw6ptnIrf— Vishal Kalwani (@theweshal) May 25, 2021

not ppl saying Kylie ke ghar satsang https://t.co/XyRjJUUSz5— sea (@yjmilf) May 26, 2021

When you have keertan at home https://t.co/frV0uytNSh— Ritik Gupta (@ritik571) May 26, 2021

Kylie kumari visited vaishno devi mandir https://t.co/9byWGPNHXj— namzone☾ (@RMangalsutra) May 26, 2021

kylie ke ghar pe jagrata chal rha tha kya https://t.co/YyTBw1j7iz— ًshiba (@JE0NPROD) May 26, 2021

Kylie is currently seen in the 20th and last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians with mom Kris Jenner, sister and supermodel Kendall Jenner and half-sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian. She is also the owner of beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie also recently went viral on the Internet — Back in 2016, millionaire TV personality Kylie Jenner had shared a recipe of ramen on her Snapchat and now it seems to have come back to trend on TikTok. The 23-year-old owner of Kylie cosmetics had shared how she liked to have her ramen noodles and the ingredients were pretty basic including chicken-flavoured noodles, egg, garlic powder, and a dollop of butter. Now TikTok, where new recipes like vegan feta pasta and nature’s cereal keep coming up, users have revived Kylie’s recipe and are sharing their own takes on how they would like to eat their ramen noodles. This quick and easy to make dish was well-received by students who are always trying to eat filling meals without the elaborate preparation and ingredient list.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here