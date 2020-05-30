Kylie Jenner Removed from Forbes List of Billionaires as She 'Lied about Her Net Worth'

Forbes has claimed that Kylie Jenner will no more remain the youngest billionaire in its new report, after accusing the make-up mogul of 'inflating the size and success of her business'.

In its latest report, "Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies", published on Friday, Forbes claimed that after procuring documents from Coty, which purchased 51 per cent share in Kylie cosmetics, the US outlet has found out that the enterprise is “significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe”.

In March 2019, Forbes had declared Jenner as the "youngest self-made billionaire", but now it has expressed that the brand's revenues don't add up.

It alleged that "the business was never that big to begin with, and the Jenners have lied about it every year since 2016".

Referring to the business dealings with the Kardashian-Jenner family, Forbes said they had gone for "unusual" lengths by inviting "Forbes into their mansions", in a bid to convince them of their net worth and even "creating tax returns that were likely forged".

Reacting to the report, Jenner lashed out at the outlet taking to Twitter.

She said, "What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site.. all I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period."

In a following tweet, she said, "Even creating tax returns that were likely forged” that’s your proof? So you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am I reading."

She further said, "But okay I am blessed beyond my years, I have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and I’m doing perfectly fine," adding, "I can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money I have."

According to reports, Jenner’s attorney, Michael Kump, rejected the findings of the report and stated that it is “filled with outright lies”.

As per a report by The Independent, a spokesperson for Forbes said that the investigation took quite a long time as its reporters spent “months uncovering the facts”.

