Kylie Jenner's Met Gala 2022 Look is Reminding Desis of Anjali from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala 2022 outfit, a wedding dress paired with a white baseball cap, has reminded Desi Twitter of none other than Anjali (played by Kajol) from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Anjali’s character in the first half of the movie was portrayed as a “tomboy" whose fashion sense was derided in general. Her signature look included short hair and a baseball cap worn exactly the way Kylie wore it, minus, of course, the veil. As such, Kylie Jenner- kind of a beauty mogul of contemporary times- turning up in that baseball cap is being seen as a “proud moment" for Anjali.

Gora version of Anjali from kuch kuch Hota hai!!!!! #MetGala2022 @KylieJenner WHY KYLIE WHHHYYYYYYY pic.twitter.com/sL6ka50kS0— PRISH (@PRISSSHHH) May 3, 2022

If Anjali from kuch kuch hota hai had a christian marriage 😗 pic.twitter.com/OZzdbcuIwJ— minmin21 (@emobitch4eva) May 3, 2022

Kylie Jenner in Met Gala Anjali from kkhh— (@Avinandita_av) May 3, 2022

Exactly. I literally saw the vision of both Anjali and Tina reading this . Kylie Jenner taking inspo from them!!! Asian won!!! And both of them still outsold her — Tan ᴴ claims Matilda and little freak (@TarannumAhmed17) May 3, 2022

Kylie Jenner or Kendall JennerDESERVING WINNER ANJALI — Sakshi Sharma (@SakshiS12801818) May 1, 2022

Kylie Jenner hai ki Anjali who knows #MetGala— little and brittle (@youravgwhiner) May 3, 2022

DietSabya also had the same thought.

This year’s Met Gala was the first year that all of the KarJenners hit the Met carpet including their mother Kris Jenner. However, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner stole the show, thanks to their breathtaking outfits. This was Kylie’s first official appearance since giving birth to a baby boy in March. The youngest Jenner was giving bridal vibes in her outfit that featured a fitted corset top and a massive skirt. Her hat also featured a bridal birdcage veil that fell in front of her face. Page Six earlier confirmed that all the women of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan would be present at “fashion’s biggest night.” Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner have been regulars at the Met Gala for years now, while Kris Jenner has appeared in a few. Kourtney Kardashian made her debut at the fundraiser with Travis Barker along with Khloe Kardashian who was also a first-timer at the Gala.

