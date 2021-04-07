Kylie Jenner's TikTok Famous Ramen is Going Viral Again: What's the Special Ingredient?

Back in 2016, millionaire TV personality Kylie Jenner had shared a recipe of ramen on her Snapchat and now it seems to have come back to trend on TikTok. The 23-year-old owner of Kylie cosmetics had shared how she liked to have her ramen noodles and the ingredients were pretty basic including chicken-flavoured noodles, egg, garlic powder, and a dollop of butter. Now TikTok, where new recipes like vegan feta pasta and nature’s cereal keep coming up, users have revived Kylie’s recipe and are sharing their own takes on how they would like to eat their ramen noodles. This quick and easy to make dish was well-received by students who are always trying to eat filling meals without the elaborate preparation and ingredient list.

However, some users on Twitter slammed Kylie for calling the basic recipe her own since there are many less rich people who like to eat ramen noodles this way. One user mentioned Kylie in her tweet and asked her to stop taking credit for adding butter and cheese to her ramen and calling it her own. She further wrote that she has been making the noodles the same way since she was little and Kylie on the other hand never had to eat ramen a day in her life.

While another user tweeted that if people think Kylie’sramen recipe is mind-blowing they have certainly been living under a hype since egg, butter, and garlic powder added to cheap noodles should not be a revelation.

A Twitterati who made the Kylie Jenner styled ramen noodles certainly did not like the taste. She mentioned in a tweet that the recipe has been hyped too much without any reason and in fact, it needs to be banned.

While a few users on Tik Tok are adding a garnishing of parsley to add a little colour to the otherwise plain-looking noodles.

Other Twitter were clearly not impressed by the recipe since they claim that they have been eating ramen since their childhood.

