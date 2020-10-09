Kylie's Daughter, an Egg: On Instagram's 10th Anniversary, Here are Some of its Iconic Posts

Social media giant Instagram turns 10-years-old this month and the application can be credited with creating a generation obsessed with sharing pictures. The application, which is now owned by Facebook, has provided a platform to photographers –both amateur and professionals – to showcase their work and learn from each other.

Started by two Americans, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the photo sharing app was a pioneer in the field of mobile photography as it offered filters to adjust brightness, contrast and colour to create the perfect photo in an instant.

In 2020, the app boasts of over a billion users worldwide, which includes celebrities, politicians, social activists and news media. The platform has given some internet breaking images over its ten years of existence. Take a look at some of the iconic images from this millennial essential app:

Kylie Jenner Multiple Posts

The businesswoman and social media influencer boasts a massive fan following of 197 million on Instagram and naturally her posts have received some of the most internet breaking traffic. The post where she announced the birth of her daughter Stormi Webster received over 18.5 million likes.

The Egg

After it was revealed that Kylie Jenner’s post about her infant daughter is one of the most liked images on Instagram, an anonymous account by the name of world_record_egg was created to prove that something as simple as an egg can also break her record. As the motivation behind the post grew, the post went on to become one of the most Instagram breaking images with over 54.8 million likes. Within nine days, the record was cracked and the egg had beaten Jenner’s post.

The Rock

Former WWE wrestler and actor and one of the most humble persons on Instagram, The Rock has over 200 million followers on the social media platform. The Baywatch actor is known to share images from his intense workout sessions, and his cute interactions with his daughter. However, his most liked image is from the day he got married last year in August. The picture has received over 14 million likes.

LeBron James farewell picture for Kobe Bryant

The Basketball legend paid tribute to his fellow player who lost his life earlier this year in a helicopter crash in California. The post has received over 15.4 million likes as grieving fans and celebrities mourned Bryant’s untimely demise.

