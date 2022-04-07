'Kyunki Main Jhooth Nahi Bolta': Desis Share Quirky Excuses to Skip Work from Office

‘Kyunki main jhooth nahi bolta’ started trending on Twitter after users decided to tell on themselves and shared the “creative" excuses they have been telling HR and their bosses in order to avoid turning up to work. It’s also IPL season, so these incidents seem to have seen a bit of an uptick. From horoscopes asking people to stay away from “negativity", killing off a non-existent relative every other day, to needing time to “heal" from wounds left from when their IPL teams lost, these excuses for not turning up to the office may make you go “same". You should exercise caution, though, because we’re not sure these excuses would hold up to actual scrutiny from your boss. One shouldn’t try to pull these stunts at home (or at the office). Now that you’ve been adequately warned, take a look at the memes.

Note: Using Mobile phones restricted due to life threat ⛽So stop asking me to respond your calls. Once I reach home I'll call back you for sure. #KyunkiMainJhoothNahiBolta pic.twitter.com/PF1HdNQ1Tn — IshwaryaSelvam (@IshwaryaSelvam_) April 6, 2022

I can’t come the office because my horoscope says stay away from negativity today and hence I have so stay away from HR #KyunKiMainJhoothNahiBolta #IPL2022 #VavoDigital @justindthings @allindiamemes pic.twitter.com/dUP6vjtY38— Sabudana khichadi (@Dishasatra) April 6, 2022

That relative sacrificing himself for my holidays.#KyunKiMainJhoothNahiBolta pic.twitter.com/fBH4ddn9pa— Aditya Pareek (@_wtf_yaar_) April 6, 2022

Killing my relatives every month just to take a break from work#KyunKiMainJhoothNahiBolta pic.twitter.com/3fv08MKj2f— StrategySoda (@SodaStrategy) April 6, 2022

You’re good as long as you manage to avoid the following scenario. Avoiding it is kind of strongly recommended.

#KyunKiMainJhoothNahiBolta #IPL2022Me: So I'm gonna go to boss's cabin and give a well thought out reason with a PPT explaining why it's important for me to leave office early today and watch IPL Le me in his cabin: pic.twitter.com/1dEOKaLybm — Anisha Arora (@anishaxarora) April 6, 2022

So which of these are you guilty of?

