'La Casa Do Pattay Disprin': Money Heist's Professor 'Spotted' in Pakistan Store

The Professor may have a Pakistan connection: a Doppelganger. The popular Spanish Netflix show, Money Heist has made a comeback with half of its final season. The crime-thriller, which began in 2017 is coming to a close with this Season 5. While the last episode of this half of the season had a heartbreaking ending for most fans, what ultimately unfolds in the remaining five episodes of the show, fans will only know once the rest of the episodes debut on December 3. In the midst of this, however, some desi fans have managed to spot a doppelganger for the mastermind of the heist: The Professor. Money Heist follows two heists pulled off by a ragtag group of thieves dressed in red jumpsuits and a Salvador Dali mask, led by Alvaro Morte’s Professor — one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain.

Alvaro Morte who plays ‘The Professor’ has become the central point of the show, with fans simping over how the mind of the otherwise reserved, timid and private man’s mind works. Now some desi fans have found his doppelganger, selling groceries in a Pakistani store.

Professor is now entering kiryana shop business in Pakistan #MoneyHeistSeason5 pic.twitter.com/z9qQA1DT2r— Wajahat Naseer (@bolowajahat) September 5, 2021

While News18 could not independently verify the photo, the items behind the counter and the language used in the photo does hint at the location being in Pakistan. This is not also the only ‘connection’ the real Money Heist has with Pakistan. The real Professor does contact Pakistan during the heist.

Whenever The professor Is In Trouble. He says "Contact Pakistan".Proud Moment For Pakistanis 🇵🇰#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/0ICCBwU1NU— Jawad UL Islam 💸 (@j_4_jawad) September 6, 2021

Whenever the professor is in trouble, he says "Contact Pakistan"😂😂. This is the best part of MoneyHiest.Tokyo died💔.#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/CqsM9B9Suf— AMMAR MANJ 🇵🇰 (@Ammarashraf52) September 4, 2021

Money Heist is directed by Jesus Colmenar, Koldo Serra and Alex Rodrigo, and produced by Vancouver Media. The series also stars Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herran, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belen Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, and Rodrigo de la Serna. Season 5 has also been gaining a lot of attention for fans for its ending: Tokyo, played by Ursula Corbero doesn’t make it out alive of the tricky situation she’s put in. She gets gunned down by the military sent in by the police, and the final scene shows Gandia standing over her with a gun pointed to her head. Before he can fire, however, Tokyo smiles at him. A close-up of the scene shows Tokyo has something special in her hand: the pin to multiple grenades, strapped onto her body. The scene and the final episode of this half ends with a blast. We assume Tokyo is dead, and she’s taken at least Gandia with her if not more people.

