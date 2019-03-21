LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
La Tomatina Comes to Ahmedabad as Residents Celebrate Holi With Tomatoes

Taking a cue from the Spanish festival, many residents of Ahmedabad ditched the usual gulaal and pichkari and coloured each other in fruity red.

News18.com

Updated:March 21, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
La Tomatina Comes to Ahmedabad as Residents Celebrate Holi With Tomatoes
Image by Eros International / ANI.
Hundreds came together and pelted each other with squashed tomatoes on Thursday, creating a red, mushy mess, much like La Tomatina. Except this happened not in Spain but in India's own Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

La Tomatina, a popular festival which is celebrated on the last Wednesday of August in Spain's Valencian town of Buñol sees thousands of people gathering near the Plaza del Pueblo to participate in the world's biggest food fight and pelt each other with tomatoes.

Taking a cue, many residents of Ahmedabad ditched the usual gulaal and pichkari and coloured each other in fruity red.

Celebration photos from the La Tomatina-themed Holi party were shared by ANI on Twitter.




La Tomatina was made popular in India with Zoya Akhtar's film Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara and ever since then many in India have tried to replicate the scene.

In fact, this isn't the first time folks in Ahmedabad have squeezed and smashed tomatoes at one another. Turns out, La Tomatina has been coming to Ahmedabad for several years during Holi.
