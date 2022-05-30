Laal Singh Chaddha or PK? Aamir Khan Gets Trolled for 'Same' Expressions in New Trailer

It seems that the trailer of Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has caught the imagination of social media, but for the wrong reasons. Viewers could not help but notice that while playing the protagonist in this ‘Forrest Gump’ remake, the actor has the same expression on his face which was seen in his previous movies like PK and Dhoom 3. Soon, memes started flying around about how Aamir Khan is playing different characters using the same expression. Here are a few tweets from tweeple about the trailer:

“PK + Dhoom 3 + Rancho + Forrest gump = Lal singh chaddha.”

#LalSinghChaddhaTrailer #AmirKhan PK + Dhoom 3 + Rancho + Forrest gump = Lal singh chaddha pic.twitter.com/yJshoV1ZK0 — Yash Mania (@Rajahuli007) May 29, 2022

“Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, PK and Lal Singh Chaddha.”

“Lal singh chaddha hi PK hai.”

Lal singh chaddha hi PK hai — froot (@Oinkoo) May 30, 2022

“Just saw Lal Singh Chaddha trailer. Is he playing a alien in the movie? Why the PK expressions.”

Just saw Lal Singh Chaddha trailer. Is he playing a alien in the movie? Why the PK expressions 😅 I think this movie will be summarized as WHY.. — Aasheerwad Dwivedi (@AasheerwadD) May 29, 2022

“Lal Singh Chaddha looked good but what are those PK like expressions by Aamir Khan.”

Lal Singh Chaddha looked good but what are those PK like expressions by Aamir Khan 😭 — Mridu ⚯͛ (@mj_aIways) May 29, 2022

The much-awaited trailer of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was launched on Sunday at the finale of IPL 2022. This is for the first time that the trailer of a movie has been released during such a big live cricket ceremony.

The trailer begins by introducing Aamir as a physically disabled boy. While society continues to tag him as ‘different’, it is his mother (played by Mona Singh) who makes him believe that he can do whatever he wants. The glimpse of the mother-son bond that the trailer shares is emotional and heartwarming. However, the trailer does not share much about Kareena Kapoor Khan and her chemistry with Aamir. While details regarding Kareena’s character have not been revealed, it is for sure that she will have a romantic relationship with Aamir which will be followed by heartbreak.

“Laal Singh Chaddha, a simple man whose extraordinary journey will fill you with love, warmth, happiness and will also make you laugh. Watch Laal’s beautiful journey in cinemas worldwide on 11th August,” the official synopsis of the trailer reads.

