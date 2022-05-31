Laal Singh Chaddha's 'Golgappa' Twist to Forrest Gump's Chocolates Leaves Twitter Bitter

Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan has been drawing comparisons to Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump ever since the former’s trailer dropped. While some social media users have deemed it a worthy pursuit for a Forrest Gump remake to be done, others have trolled Laal Singh Chaddha for “ruining” a classic. Now, a particular Desi version of a Forrest Gump dialogue has caught Twitter’s attention. Forrest recounts his mother comparing life to a box of chocolates: “You never know what you’re gonna get”. It highlights the vagaries and randomness of life in general.

The Laal Singh Chaddha version goes: “Maa kehti thi zindagi golgappe ki tarah hoti hai, pet bhale bharjawe, mann nahi bharta [My mother used to say life was like golgappa. Your tummy might be full but your heart never is.]” Are the two dialogues similar in essence or significantly different (granted that one does actually eat golgappa on a train)? Moviegoers weighed in.

people think that the 'Golgappa' quote from Laal Singh Chaddha is significantly different from the 'life is like a box of chocolate..' quote in Forrest Gump.. but it's not entirely true.. the reasoning is that at first glance the 'life is like a box..' quote might seem.. (contd) — jeezus spice (@aviisevil) May 30, 2022

Chocolate become Golgappa in forrest gump remake what a creativity by aamir khan 😂#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer pic.twitter.com/dzvV1X5xLw — axay patel🔥🔥Prithviraj3June🚩 (@akki_dhoni) May 29, 2022

From – "Life is like a box of chocolates, You may never know what you're going to get" To "life is just like a golgappa" It looks more like a spoof than a remake. pic.twitter.com/JtoFY9sJyZ — Vikrant ~ विक्रांत (@vikrantkumar) May 30, 2022

Mother of One said “life is a box of chocolates…..” Mother of Other said “ life is like Golgapaa” now the real fight is between chocolate and golgappa….interesting. #forestgump #Lalsinghchadda — Sourabh raaj jain (@saurabhraajjain) May 30, 2022

Viewers also could not help but notice that while playing the protagonist in this ‘Forrest Gump’ remake, the actor has the same expression on his face which was seen in his previous movies like PK and Dhoom 3. Soon, memes started flying around about how Aamir Khan seems to be playing different characters using the same expression.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.