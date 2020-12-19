Lab-grown Chicken Meat to Make its Debut in Singapore Restaurant, Will it be a Game Changer?

Chicken meat produced directly from chicken cells received approval for sale in Singapore last month. The company which has produced the meat from chicken cells is called Eat Just. It is owned by Hong Kong’s Li Ka-shing and is based out of San Francisco in the US.

On December 19, Eat Just will launch its unique chicken meat produced directly from chicken cells, reported South China Morning Post.

The report says that animal cell-based meat will be served for the first time ever at a club in Singapore called 1880 which is for private members. It will be served for dinner on December 19.

The customers who will get the first meal are between the ages of 13 and 18 and they will be paying for their food, just like the restaurant 1880 will be paying to the company Eat Just for the first samples.

Usually, when a food item is launched for the first time, it is served free of cost to the first customers or at a discounted rate to attract them. However, that is not the case with this unconventional meat.

Speaking about this unusual step, Josh Tetrick, co-founder and chief executive of Eat Just, said that this is the first commercial sale of the meat. He added that it is based on the definition that the restaurants will pay for the meat and the students will pay for the food they eat and not get free samples.

Josh also said that the people who would eat this cell-based meat for the first time have been chosen because of their promise that they would make the world a better place. In his opinion, the restaurant has been chosen because it shares the same values as that of his company.

The co-founder believes that the approval of this kind of meat will create a “cleaner, healthier and more sustainable food system in society.”

According to Josh, the company will have 100,000 litres of bioreactors within five years for the production of meat. Currently, the company is producing kilos of chicken with 1,000 litres of bioreactors.

Using techniques and synthetic processes, meat from animal cells is based which shares the same nutritional value and texture of the animal cell.

But selling chicken-cell based meat is not the end for the company which started in 2011 as it hopes to get approval in Singapore for its beef products by next year. Earlier, Eat Just had launched a mung-bean based egg product. It was sold under the brand name Just Egg.