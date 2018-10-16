English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lachhu Maharaj Birth Anniversary Marked with Google Doodle
The maestro passed away in July 2016 in Varanasi at the age of 72, after a prolonged illness.
Google marked the 74th birth anniversary of Tabla virtuoso Lachhu Maharaj with a simple, yet effective, doodle today. The doodle is designed by guest artist Sajid Shaikh.
In a statement issued by Google, Lachhu Maharaj was best known for his inherent sense of rhythm which was best exemplified in his solo performances. Even though he played alongside nearly all the greatest tabla players of his time, his solo performance are the most remembered. Girija Devi, whom he often collaborated with, claimed that “he would play for hours without repeating himself, new gats, tukras and parans, leaving his audiences awestruck.”
Born on this day in 1944 to a family of musicians, Lachhu Maharaj (born as Lakshmi Narayan Singh), was one of the most celebrated tabla players of his time. Maharaj trained under his father, Vasudev Maharaj, and started performing at an early age. As a child, his gifts caught the attention oflegendary tabla player Ahmed Jaan Thirakwa, who was deeply impressed by Maharaj’s performance at just eight years old.
In 1957, he was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the highest award for performing artists, by India’s National Academy for Music, Dance and Drama.
