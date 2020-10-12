Ladakh Boy’s Hard Salute to the Army Impresses Twitter, Earns Him a Scholarship Offer From BJP MP

Despite all its negative sides, social media can be a wonderful space to showcase one’s humanity. The amazing examples range from the Twitterati banding together to save a street vendor’s dying business to multiple donation campaigns to help those in need. Some have got the job due to social media ‘virality’. Through a globalised network, everyone can help someone, if they want to.

The latest sensation to catch the attention of Twitter-folk is a little boy from Ladakh. He has managed to impress BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar so much that he wants to start a scholarship campaign for him.

In the video posted by ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), a border patrol team is passing through the streets of Chushul. Standing on the curb is a little boy, he doesn’t look more than five. As the vehicle approaches him, Namgyal, looks up at the personnel with bright eyes. An officer shouts out a drill command “salute” to the boy and he obliges. However, his stance is a little off so the soldier stands near him and says “aise karo” (do it like this) to the little boy.

The boy obliges and gives the toughest salute he can manage. His posture is stiff, almost like a trained cadet of the army, and he looks straight ahead.

While the video was shot on October 8, it was posted to Twitter on October 11.

“Salute! Namgyal, a local kid in Chushul, Ladakh saluting the ITBP troops passing by. The enthusiastic kid saluting with high josh was randomly clicked by an ITBP Officer on 8 October morning,” said the caption of the video.

Salute!Namgyal, a local kid in Chushul, Ladakh saluting the ITBP troops passing by.The enthusiastic kid saluting with high josh was randomly clicked by an ITBP Officer on 8 October morning. pic.twitter.com/dak8vV8qCJ — ITBP (@ITBP_official) October 11, 2020

Writer Meghna Girish shared the video on her timeline. She wrote, “#SundayMotivation from WhatsApp What a way to start the day Can anyone any age do a more 'kadak' salute? @Tiny_Dhillon Wishing everyone this cheer. God bless our little one...” she added many flag and smiling emojis to the tweet.

Her retweet was noticed by Chandrasekhar. He was so moved by the boy’s salute and style that he has offered to open a scholarship corpus in the boy’s name. In his tweet, he requests the ITBP to pass on the parents’ details so that the process can kick-off.

I m planning to help start a scholarship corpus for young warrior Namgyal by sending some money to his parents. Maybe @ITBP_official @lg_ladakh @JTNBJP can help wth details of parents? 🙏🏻#YoungWarriorNamgyal https://t.co/qynollCImy — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@rajeev_mp) October 11, 2020

His followers have appreciated his initiative and many have expressed interest to contribute to the boy’s education.

May be you can help him get into a Sainik School someday? — Siddarth Jain (@siddarth_jain) October 11, 2020

Great initiative sir. His body language and attitude tells that he will make a great soldier one day. Perhaps it will be really great to guide him into a sainik school or better still into RIMC. — sanjay pandey (@sanjaypandey) October 12, 2020

Sir, you have a knack of identifying and investing in talents...not hinting at anyone particular😁 — Shut the fuke up..😡 (@PatriotTom_) October 11, 2020

May be a good free school in his location would be a good option. I am sure many of his little peers are also patriotic like him. A school would help them all. — Gubie Gubie (@gubie_gubie) October 11, 2020

I want to contribute. Please let me know how? Namaskar 🙏 — Saumyajit Ghosh (@saumyainsing) October 12, 2020

Great gesture by @rajeev_mp jiSir a request. Please ask #IndianArmy to open a school in #Ladakh wherein such children can get education & can also be groomed to join the Services — Gautam Aggarwal (@gauaggbjp) October 11, 2020

The video has garnered over 54,000 views so far.