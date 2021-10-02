Ladakh's Hanle Observatory Hailed as One Of The World's Most Promising Astronomical Sites

Clear nights, minimal light pollution, background aerosol concentration, extremely dry atmospheric conditions, and no interruption by monsoon are among the advantages that make the Indian Astronomical Observatory at Hanle in Leh emerge as one of the most promising observatory locations worldwide, says a recently conducted study. The study was published in the Royal Astronomical Society’s Monthly Notices.

India is increasingly becoming an ideal location for cosmic research. Researchers from India and their collaborators carried out a thorough analysis of the night-time cloud cover percentage over eight high-altitude observatories, three of which were located in India. They looked at data from the Indian Astronomical Observatory (IAO) in Hanle and Merak (Ladakh), as well as Devasthal (Nainital) in India, the Ali Observatory in China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, the South African Large Telescope in South Africa, the University of Tokyo Atacama Observatory and Paranal in Chile, and the National Astronomical Observatory in Mexico.

They employed reanalysis data from assimilation and observation spanning 41 years, as well as satellite data spanning 21 years, according to the Science and Technology Ministry statement on Thursday.

On a daily basis, the study classified the quality of viewable nights for various astronomical applications like photometry and spectroscopy. The researchers discovered that the Hanle location is as dry as Chile’s Atacama Desert and considerably dryer than Devasthal, has around 270 clear nights per year and is also one of the developing places for infrared and sub-mm optical astronomy.

“This is due to the fact that water vapour absorbs electromagnetic impulses and lowers their intensity," according to the statement.

Researchers discovered Paranal, a high-altitude desert in Chile, to be the greatest location for clear sky, with around 87 percent of clear nights each year. In terms of the clear night sky, the IAO-Hanle and Ali observatories, which are around 80 kilometres apart, are comparable. Devasthal has somewhat more clear evenings than the other locations in the subcontinent, but it is impacted by monsoons for roughly three months of the year.

At various temporal resolutions utilising satellite-era and reanalysis data, the cloud cover fraction for Hanle, Merak, and Devasthal in India and Ali in Tibet was 66-75 percent, 51-68 percent, 61-78 percent, and 61-75 percent, respectively.

Shantikumar Singh Ningombam of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) led the investigation, which discovered that the night observations at IAO-Hanle from the Himalayan Chandra Telescope (HCT) remain possible through time with no influence from thunderstorms.

Astronomers are continually looking for appropriate places across the world to erect their next large telescope, based on local climatic data accumulated over many years. Such analyses are critical in planning for future observatories and forecasting how they will change over time.

