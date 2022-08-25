Ladies and Gentlemen, Pay Attention to This IndiGo Captain's Hilarious Punjabi Announcement

We often come across videos of pilots interacting with passengers on social media platforms, while some are heartwarming, other makes us laugh. A new clip is going viral on Twitter after a user named Danvir Singh shared a hilarious video of an IndiGo pilot’s in-flight announcement. The captain of the Bangaluru to Chandigarh flight charmed passengers on board by giving an in-flight address in Punjabi and English mix.

In the video, the captain can be heard saying that people who are sitting on the left side can show off their photography skills, and people sitting on the right side of the plane would meanwhile see the aerial view of Hyderabad.

He continued further in Punjabi and said that as they will be passing, passengers on the left would be able to see Jaipur, while the other side would be able to see Bhopal. He also hilariously mentioned that passengers sitting on the aisle seats can do nothing and look left and right at each other. “Those who are seating on the aisle seats, nothing much we can do turn left and right and look at each other, right?” The statement made travellers have a wholesome laugh. He further added, “Lesson learnt is what? Take a window seat.”

The captain also made a special mention of the army officials and veterans travelling with them. He also urged the onboard passengers to wear the mask due to COVID-19.

He then urged the travellers to remain seated while the plane is landing and and assured that the luggage in the plane will remain safe. After the special announcement applause was given to the pilot for his creativity. The Twitter user aptly penned the caption of the video which read: “Some tips by the Captain in a Punjabi English mix to passengers on flight Bangalore to Chandigarh.”

People who have travelled with him on the same flight or have travelled with him earlier poured compliments in the comments section. One of them wrote, “Oh wow!! I also flew with this same gentleman to Chandigarh. Highly appreciate the captain’s kind gesture for our Indian Soldiers…” Another user confirmed and said “Yes he makes announcement like this. I also flown in one of flight captained by him.”

Another user wrote, “Day before yesterday I travelled with this pilot from Kolkata to Delhi and he cracked one joke about 20 years of his marriage. Funny guy.”

One of the micro-blogging site users also said that he would like to fly with the pilot someday. “A dash of humour always help lighten up the atmosphere. Well done Captain. Would like to fly with you some day,” he wrote.

The video has garnered more than 47 thousand views and is still counting.

