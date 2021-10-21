'Ladki Hu Lad Sakti Hu': Priyanka Gandhi Shares Young Friend’s Message on Women Power

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared a strong message on women power on Wednesday, October 20. Priyanka shared a clip featuring a little girl who was speaking her heart out about a woman’s right to fight. The inspiring words from the young girl have garnered a lot of appreciation from netizens. Reciting the lines in Hindi, the girl said, “Main ladki hoon, lad sakti hu, jo ladki ladti hai main uske sath khadi hoon (I am a girl who can fight and I shall stand with every girl who fights).” While sharing the post from her official handle, Priyanka wrote, “Message from a young friend” and added the hashtag ‘womenpower’.

Since being shared, the clip has received over 16k likes and over 130k views. Many netizens resonated with the girl’s message and posted the line – ‘Ladki Hu Lad Sakti Hu’ in the comment section. Some people even lauded Priyanka for sharing the clip and spreading awareness about it.

‘Ladki Hu Lad Sakti Hu’ is one of the slogans of Congress for the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh. The party has announced to field 40% women in the UP election.

Posting an image, which featured her standing with their UP election poster, Priyanka announced that the party will give tickets to 40% of women in UP elections. She wrote, “This decision of mine is dedicated to all those women who are fighting, struggling, weaving dreams, creating history.”

Priyanka has been promoting this campaign rigorously on social media as well as on the ground. Sharing a video on the same note, she wrote, “strong leadership honest woman, 40% stake in tickets.”

Meanwhile, one of the clicks posted by Priyanka on her Instagram handle has disappointed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. In the picture, the Congress leader had posed with UP policewomen. While sharing the image, she had used the party’s hashtag ‘Ladki Hu Lad Sakti Hu’

As per media reports, the CM plans to take action against the policewomen who posed in the picture.

