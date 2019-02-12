LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Lady Gaga Gave Deathly Stare into the Camera at Grammys and A Meme Was Born

Gaga, who took home three Grammys, was the center of attention when she lit the stage by performing 'Shallow' from her Oscar-nominated 'A Star Is Born'.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 12, 2019, 11:33 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Lady Gaga Gave Deathly Stare into the Camera at Grammys and A Meme Was Born
Image tweeted by @AkafiAli / Twitter
Loading...
Dressed in a shimmering silver jumpsuit, Lady Gaga rock n' rollin' at the night of 2019 Grammys was equal parts awesome and meme-able.

Gaga, who took home three Grammys, was the center of attention when she lit the stage by performing 'Shallow' from her Oscar-nominated A Star Is Born.

But the moment that really caught the eye of Twitter was during the end of her rock show: a frame which saw Gaga bending awkwardly, with her head tilted sideways and her completing the pose by giving a deathly stare into the camera.

And just like that, A Meme Was Born and Lady Gaga's pose was probably the best (read: funniest) thing to come out the Grammys, this year.

Take a look:




Like Gaga, the Internet froze in the moment to give us hella relatable memes.





































The American singer-songwriter bagged three Grammys:

1) Best Song Written for Visual Media: Gaga & Bradley Cooper - "Shallow"

2) Best Pop Solo Performance: "Joanne" (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)

3) Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Gaga and Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"

You can also check the complete list of winners of the Grammys 2019 here.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram