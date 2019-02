Lady Gaga Gave Deathly Stare into the Camera at Grammys and A Meme Was Born

Me peaking out my window to see if the snow came #grammys pic.twitter.com/OUKWaGy76M — DHK (@drewknottss) February 11, 2019

What my food sees when I check on them in the oven #Grammys pic.twitter.com/jWzozNUVLJ — Akafi Ali (@AkafiAli) February 11, 2019

Me when the bar has last call 30 mins before 2am. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/49KbH1BjT5 — Andy Kenareki (@AndyKenareki) February 11, 2019

Trying to look at the profile picture of someone on private who adds you on Instagram #Grammys pic.twitter.com/9lrH8ypiBA — Individual - Not the 1 (@MikeJBruno) February 11, 2019

Anyone: *talks shit about Lady Gaga*



Me: pic.twitter.com/q902GhPyGS — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 11, 2019

Me when the restaurant is cash only #grammys pic.twitter.com/BXF11lgxw1 — Andy Kenareki (@AndyKenareki) February 11, 2019

Dressed in a shimmering silver jumpsuit, Lady Gaga rock n' rollin' at the night of 2019 Grammys was equal parts awesome and meme-able.Gaga, who took home three Grammys, was the center of attention when she lit the stage by performing 'Shallow' from her Oscar-nominated A Star Is Born.But the moment that really caught the eye of Twitter was during the end of her rock show: a frame which saw Gaga bending awkwardly, with her head tilted sideways and her completing the pose by giving a deathly stare into the camera.And just like that, A Meme Was Born and Lady Gaga's pose was probably the best (read: funniest) thing to come out the Grammys, this year.Like Gaga, the Internet froze in the moment to give us hella relatable memes.The American singer-songwriter bagged three Grammys:1)Gaga & Bradley Cooper - "Shallow"2)"Joanne" (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)3)Gaga and Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"You can also check the complete list of winners of the Grammys 2019 here