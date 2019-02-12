Lady Gaga Gave Deathly Stare into the Camera at Grammys and A Meme Was Born
Gaga, who took home three Grammys, was the center of attention when she lit the stage by performing 'Shallow' from her Oscar-nominated 'A Star Is Born'.
Image tweeted by @AkafiAli / Twitter
Gaga, who took home three Grammys, was the center of attention when she lit the stage by performing 'Shallow' from her Oscar-nominated A Star Is Born.
But the moment that really caught the eye of Twitter was during the end of her rock show: a frame which saw Gaga bending awkwardly, with her head tilted sideways and her completing the pose by giving a deathly stare into the camera.
And just like that, A Meme Was Born and Lady Gaga's pose was probably the best (read: funniest) thing to come out the Grammys, this year.
Take a look:
When someone tells me tomorrow is Monday...#GRAMMYs @ladygaga pic.twitter.com/WcFzLGTq5d— Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) February 11, 2019
Like Gaga, the Internet froze in the moment to give us hella relatable memes.
Me peaking out my window to see if the snow came #grammys pic.twitter.com/OUKWaGy76M— DHK (@drewknottss) February 11, 2019
What my food sees when I check on them in the oven #Grammys pic.twitter.com/jWzozNUVLJ— Akafi Ali (@AkafiAli) February 11, 2019
Me when the bar has last call 30 mins before 2am. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/49KbH1BjT5— Andy Kenareki (@AndyKenareki) February 11, 2019
“per my previous email” pic.twitter.com/nkAJOEkkaG— ryan carey-mahoney (@thegoodcarmah) February 11, 2019
What my food sees when I check on them in the oven #Grammys pic.twitter.com/jWzozNUVLJ— Akafi Ali (@AkafiAli) February 11, 2019
Trying to look at the profile picture of someone on private who adds you on Instagram #Grammys pic.twitter.com/9lrH8ypiBA— Individual - Not the 1 (@MikeJBruno) February 11, 2019
Me when the bar has last call 30 mins before 2am. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/49KbH1BjT5— Andy Kenareki (@AndyKenareki) February 11, 2019
Anyone: *talks shit about Lady Gaga*— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 11, 2019
Me: pic.twitter.com/q902GhPyGS
Me when the restaurant is cash only #grammys pic.twitter.com/BXF11lgxw1— Andy Kenareki (@AndyKenareki) February 11, 2019
Amazon: Your order has shipped.— Aquacheese (@aquacheeseplz) February 11, 2019
Me waiting at my door: #GRAMMYs #ladygaga pic.twitter.com/4BG303IqOh
Trying to look at the profile picture of someone on private who adds you on Instagram #Grammys pic.twitter.com/9lrH8ypiBA— Individual - Not the 1 (@MikeJBruno) February 11, 2019
Amazon: Your order has shipped.— Aquacheese (@aquacheeseplz) February 11, 2019
Me waiting at my door: #GRAMMYs #ladygaga pic.twitter.com/4BG303IqOh
The American singer-songwriter bagged three Grammys:
1) Best Song Written for Visual Media: Gaga & Bradley Cooper - "Shallow"
2) Best Pop Solo Performance: "Joanne" (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)
3) Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Gaga and Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"
You can also check the complete list of winners of the Grammys 2019 here.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Watch: How Indian Army Displayed Its Proficiency & Operational Preparedness In Ahmednagar
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
-
Monday 11 February , 2019
News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Tryst With Inconsistency
- Here's What Kapil Sharma Did to a Man Who Gate Crashed His Wedding in Amritsar
- Lehenga, Sneakers & Swag: Neeti Mohan's Pre-wedding Shoot With Her Stylish Bride's Squad Sets Sister Goals
- Mahindra XUV300 Launching Tomorrow, AMT Gearbox to Come Soon
- All-New Maruti Suzuki Alto Spied Ahead of Launch in 2019
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s