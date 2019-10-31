Lady Gaga Left Her Golden Globe Dress in Hotel, Housekeeper Who Found is Auctioning it Now

Lady Gaga's gorgeous, periwinkle-blue dress golden globes dress that became viral along with her performance with Bradley Cooper this year has been put on auction by a hotel housekeeper.

The housekeeper, named Sara Corea, claimed Gaga left the powder-blue Valentino gown behind in the hotel after the Golden Globes ceremony in January and it was never reclaimed.

Corea, who works at the Beverly Hilton, the hotel where the singer cum actor was staying, submitted the forgotten gown - which consists two pieces, a floor-length gown and a 10-foot-long train - to the hotel's 'Lost and found' section. However, when the gown remained unclaimed until September, the hotel decided to "gift" the gown t the person who had found it - in this case, the housekeeper.

Corea contacted Nate D. Sanders Auctions, the Los Angeles-based auction agency, and sent them a hand-written "letter of authenticity", CNN reported. The auction bids for the gown opened at $8,000 and are expected to fetch the auction house a lot more by the end of Thursday, the last date for the sale.

The circumstances of the auction, however, are shrouded in doubt. Did the housekeeper indeed receive the dress as "gift" from the hotel? Was the dress ever the hotel's to gift?

On Friday, Beverly Hills Police Department received a call to respond to a possible theft investigation. However, the police said in a statement that no signs of theft was so far evident and that the matter was being dealt with between the concerned parties.

According to Gaga, the dress was never her property and was in her possession as a loan from the label. According to a report in The Telegraph, the Poker Face singer said she left it behind in the room thinking someone from Velnetino's office or team would collect it later.

Gaga's dress was specially designed for the Globes in which Gaga won best original song award for her song 'Shallow' from the film 'A Star Is Born'. The colour of the gown was subtle nod to the dress worn by veteran actress Judy Garland in the original, 1954 version of 'A Star Is Born'.

As of now, the auction is taking place till Thursday as planned.

