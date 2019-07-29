Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'I Am Not Scared’ Lady Gaga Had the Perfect Response to Sexist Question in This Interview

Lady Gaga reminds the male journalist that she already has three number-one records and nearly four million album sales to her name.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 29, 2019, 11:45 AM IST
Lady Gaga Had the Perfect Response to Sexist Question in This Interview
Image: Instagram
Millions might admire them for being ‘cool’ but even celebs can get riled up when pushed to the edge. Be it Quentin Tarantino’s infamous ‘I am shutting your butt down’ snub to a Channel 4 News anchor or Rihanna schooling a reporter for asking her what she was looking in a man, one impertinent question is all it takes sometimes for a celeb interview to go wrong.

And now a decade-old clip has emerged of actor and Grammy-winning singer Lady Gaga giving it back to an interviewer, who asked the pop icon if she was scared if "her provocative lyrics” might “overshadow her talent."

A clip dating back to 2009 shows the star at her outspoken best as she responds,"I'm not scared... Are you scared?"

She then reminds the male journalist that she already has three number-one records and nearly four million album sales to her name.

"You see, if I was a guy and I was sitting here with a cigarette in my hands grabbing my crotch talking about how I make music because I like fast cars and f**king girls, you'd call me a rock star," she continues, unfazed.

“But when I do it in my music and video because I'm a female and I make pop music, you're judgmental and say it's distracting. I'm just a rock star,” she adds.

The clip which was posted on Twitter by a fan page of Lady Gaga has gone viral again.

And here are some of the reactions:

