Lady Gaga Tweets in Sanskrit, Indian Fans Respond with 'Jai Shri Ram'

Lady Gaga has millions of fans across the globe. But her fan following in India may just increase after today, thanks to her Sanskrit tweet.

Early on Sunday, the known-to-be-eccentric singer tweeted the following, "Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu"

The Sanskrit shloka literally translated into something like this: "May all beings everywhere be happy and free, and may the thoughts, words, and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all."

The sudden switch to Sanskrit confused many on Twitter.

*googles if this means anything about new music in a different language* — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 19, 2019

is this your album title — (@vlonegaga) October 19, 2019

sis I know you meant stream bloody mary pic.twitter.com/4C5AiycIJe — sean (@thehausofsean) October 19, 2019

Is this Sanskrit for “LG6 coming soon” ? — grant (@urdadssidepiece) October 19, 2019

Us little monsters tryna figure out what dis means pic.twitter.com/5H9FBwEchh — ❤️TheREALStaten❤️ (@TheREALStaten) October 19, 2019

She gon make me use Google translate pic.twitter.com/T7sTRDafbm — Raymon | GAGA (@raymongaga) October 19, 2019

Meanwhile, a number of Indians seemed mighty pleased with the tweet. Many even tweeted "jai shree ram" to Gaga in response. Some even shared memes.

Jai shree ram — Dr. Saagar Anand (@saagar_anand) October 20, 2019

Jay Sriram Apka Kalyan Ho — Niirav Vaishnav (@Niiravvaishnav) October 20, 2019

Many Hindu rituals and ceremonies end with a generic prayers such as Lokāḥ Samastāḥ Sukhino Bhavantu, or alternatively, "lokas-samastah sukhino bhavamtu", meaning " Let the entire world be happy."Sarve Jana sukhino Bhavantu - Let the People of the world be happy — Jaya .V. Jhurani | (@JAYAJHURANI_) October 19, 2019

लोकाः समस्ताः सुखिनो भवन्तु!! — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 20, 2019

आप को याद है और हम भूलने मे लगे है — राज तिवारी (@RajTiwa56444261) October 20, 2019

Sanskrit,,which is now used very rarely. I guess we are going to thank lady Gaga in future for sudden boom in Sanskrit language — SHOBHIT KUKRETI (@KukretiShobhit) October 20, 2019

Gaga is currently recovering after falling off the stage while dancing with a fan at a concert, news agency Associate Press reported. According to the 'Poker Face' singer, she has almost had her entire body X-rayed after the accident on Thursday.

But despite difficulties, Gaga sure knows how to keep her fans guessing.

