Lady Gaga Tweets in Sanskrit, Indian Fans Respond with 'Jai Shri Ram'
'Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu,' Gaga, who is recovering after falling off the stage while dancing with a fan at a concert on Thursday, tweeted.
Image credit: Reuters
Lady Gaga has millions of fans across the globe. But her fan following in India may just increase after today, thanks to her Sanskrit tweet.
Early on Sunday, the known-to-be-eccentric singer tweeted the following, "Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu"
The Sanskrit shloka literally translated into something like this: "May all beings everywhere be happy and free, and may the thoughts, words, and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all."
The sudden switch to Sanskrit confused many on Twitter.
*googles if this means anything about new music in a different language*— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 19, 2019
is this your album title— (@vlonegaga) October 19, 2019
sis I know you meant stream bloody mary pic.twitter.com/4C5AiycIJe— sean (@thehausofsean) October 19, 2019
Is this Sanskrit for “LG6 coming soon” ?— grant (@urdadssidepiece) October 19, 2019
Us little monsters tryna figure out what dis means pic.twitter.com/5H9FBwEchh— ❤️TheREALStaten❤️ (@TheREALStaten) October 19, 2019
She gon make me use Google translate pic.twitter.com/T7sTRDafbm— Raymon | GAGA (@raymongaga) October 19, 2019
Meanwhile, a number of Indians seemed mighty pleased with the tweet. Many even tweeted "jai shree ram" to Gaga in response. Some even shared memes.
Jai shree ram— Dr. Saagar Anand (@saagar_anand) October 20, 2019
Jay Sriram Apka Kalyan Ho— Niirav Vaishnav (@Niiravvaishnav) October 20, 2019
Many Hindu rituals and ceremonies end with a generic prayers such as Lokāḥ Samastāḥ Sukhino Bhavantu, or alternatively, "lokas-samastah sukhino bhavamtu", meaning " Let the entire world be happy."Sarve Jana sukhino Bhavantu - Let the People of the world be happy— Jaya .V. Jhurani | (@JAYAJHURANI_) October 19, 2019
लोकाः समस्ताः सुखिनो भवन्तु!!— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 20, 2019
आजसे तुम गंगा हो pic.twitter.com/z6sw5gbR4r— अहं Illogical अस्मि (@puneriboka) October 20, 2019
आप को याद है और हम भूलने मे लगे है— राज तिवारी (@RajTiwa56444261) October 20, 2019
Sanskrit,,which is now used very rarely. I guess we are going to thank lady Gaga in future for sudden boom in Sanskrit language— SHOBHIT KUKRETI (@KukretiShobhit) October 20, 2019
Gaga is currently recovering after falling off the stage while dancing with a fan at a concert, news agency Associate Press reported. According to the 'Poker Face' singer, she has almost had her entire body X-rayed after the accident on Thursday.
But despite difficulties, Gaga sure knows how to keep her fans guessing.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hong Kong Protests : Why The Withdrawal Of The Extradition Bill May Not End The Chaos | Crux+
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh's Super Romantic Reply to Deepika Padukone's Comment on His Photo is Winning Hearts
- Reliance Jio Diwali Offer: Here's How to Gift a JioPhone This Festive Season For Rs 699
- Trailers This Week: Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland Reunite for Dolittle, Anurag Kashyap Unveils India’s First Spaceship Sci-fi
- A Twitter User is Offering to Comment 'Yikes' On Your Ex's Selfie for Just Rs 350
- Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock is so Unsecure, You May as Well Not Bother Using it