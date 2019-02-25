Lady Gaga's Intimate Performance With Bradley Cooper at Oscars is Now a Wholesome Meme

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper perform Shallow at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/smGbGzVKDO — Lady Gaga Now (@LadyGagaNowNet) February 25, 2019

'A Star Was Born' on the night of the Oscars and, of course, it was Lady Gaga.Not only did Gaga lift the golden statuette on Sunday for her original song, Shallow, but her rendition of the Oscar-winning song from A Star Is Born, with co-actor Bradley Cooper set the mood for the night and fans fell in love with the pair once again.Life imitated art on stage as the two, who play lovers in Cooper's directorial debut, went on to deliver a show-stopping and intimate performance with Gaga taking the piano and Cooper seated next to her on the stool.One particular instant of the performance was turned into a wholesome meme.Cooper found a mention in Gaga's acceptance speech as well."Bradley, there is not a single person on the planet that could've sang this song with me but you," said Gaga before adding: "Thank you for believing in us. Thank you so much. And if you are at home, and you're sitting on your couch and you're watching this right now, all I have to say is that this is hard work. I've worked hard for a long time, and it's not about, you know... it's not about winning. But what it's about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it. There's a discipline for passion. And it's not about how many times you get rejected or you fall down or you're beaten up. It's about how many times you stand up and are brave and you keep on going. Thank you!"