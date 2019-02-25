Lady Gaga's Intimate Performance With Bradley Cooper at Oscars is Now a Wholesome Meme
Not only did Gaga lift the golden trophy on Sunday for 'Shallow' but her rendition of the Oscar-winning song from 'A Star Is Born' with co-actor Bradley Cooper set the mood right for night and fans fell in love with them once again.
Image tweeted by: @jasonlipshutz / @frankpallotta | Twitter
Not only did Gaga lift the golden statuette on Sunday for her original song, Shallow, but her rendition of the Oscar-winning song from A Star Is Born, with co-actor Bradley Cooper set the mood for the night and fans fell in love with the pair once again.
Life imitated art on stage as the two, who play lovers in Cooper's directorial debut, went on to deliver a show-stopping and intimate performance with Gaga taking the piano and Cooper seated next to her on the stool.
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper perform Shallow at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/smGbGzVKDO— Lady Gaga Now (@LadyGagaNowNet) February 25, 2019
One particular instant of the performance was turned into a wholesome meme.
and I tell you, the room screamed pic.twitter.com/YIJ6QZZXnJ— LW (@lindseyweber) February 25, 2019
Why yes I did scream “KISS!” from the balcony of the Dolby Theatre— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 25, 2019
"Gaga and Bradley are the Virtue and Moir of this year" -a real thing i just thought to myself, i'm so sorry pic.twitter.com/KKE3E0dUGw— Kate Halliwell (@katehalliwell) February 25, 2019
Bradley Cooper’s girlfriend watching them perform Shallow pic.twitter.com/9AyyOqqPkc— Hugo Stiglitz (@DeeH_NYC) February 25, 2019
Bradley Cooper 100% sleeping on the sofa tonight. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/umVWJp53Wb— Alec Flood (@AlecFlood) February 25, 2019
February 25, 2019
Lady gaga and Bradley Cooper #oscars pic.twitter.com/ZoNnz2ynmo— reece (@sixyeetunder) February 25, 2019
When they don’t charge extra for guac pic.twitter.com/hWykY8l1T1— Jason Lipshutz (@jasonlipshutz) February 25, 2019
When the pizza arrives earlier than expected. pic.twitter.com/IwdGQOMZLU— Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) February 25, 2019
Bradley Cooper's girlfriend is having a tougher week than Zion Williamson's shoes pic.twitter.com/Ia4PDFD0sZ— Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) February 25, 2019
THEY DIDNT EVEN ANNOUNCE GAGA AND BRADLEY THEY JUST MARCHED ON STAGE pic.twitter.com/kKG9g8doac— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) February 25, 2019
The way that Gaga and Bradley are looking at each other during this Shallow performance has cleared my skin and paid off my student loans #Oscars— ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) February 25, 2019
I’m still sitting here thinking about how close Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s faces were at that piano. ♀️— kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) February 25, 2019
Cooper found a mention in Gaga's acceptance speech as well.
"Bradley, there is not a single person on the planet that could've sang this song with me but you," said Gaga before adding: "Thank you for believing in us. Thank you so much. And if you are at home, and you're sitting on your couch and you're watching this right now, all I have to say is that this is hard work. I've worked hard for a long time, and it's not about, you know... it's not about winning. But what it's about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it. There's a discipline for passion. And it's not about how many times you get rejected or you fall down or you're beaten up. It's about how many times you stand up and are brave and you keep on going. Thank you!"
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rami Malek to Bradley Cooper: Here Are the Hits and Misses of Oscars 2019
- Huawei MateBook X Pro 2019 Locks Target on Apple MacBook Pro, With Refined Ingredients
- Oscars 2019: Alfonso Cuaron Wins Best Director Academy Award for 'Roma'
- Gully Boy 'MC Sher' Siddhant Chaturvedi: Wanted to Play Lead But Knew Nobody's Going to Launch Me
- Huawei Mate X Availability in India Will Depend on 5G Network Says Company
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s