'Lady Loki?' Why Sophia Di Martino's Intro Has Marvel Fans all Excited

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to entertain its global audience with the Loki series streaming on Disney plus Hotstar in India. With its first and second episodes out, the God of Mischief played by Tom Hiddleston has certainly held the attention of its fans. However, fans are left with many questions and theories regarding the ending of the last episode.

The second episode of Loki concluded with the introduction of Sophia Di Martino’s character as the new Loki Variant. Stuck in the Time Variance Authority (TVA) with timekeepers, Loki is somehow able to find out that the new variant is hiding in apocalypses, only to have a face-off with the newly introduced character in 2050, inside a desolated mall. The fans were anticipating Loki fighting himself in the future, however, the face reveal of the character, in the end, showed Di Martino in a hood with a similar Loki outfit. The episode ended with Di Martino’s introduction leaving many fans wondering if there is a lady version of Loki in the works.

In its recent tweet on Monday, Marvel Studios posted a picture of Di Martino in the Loki costume, with a broken pair of golden horns and the same hood, the actress appears to be Lady Loki. However, the tweet does not name the character Di Martino is playing and just comes with a caption that says “This isn’t about you.” Much is left to the imagination of the fans and the audience.

“This isn’t about you." 💥 A new episode of Marvel Studios’ #Loki lands Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/InELTW2k3E— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 21, 2021

Many are wondering if the Lady Loki theory is plausible enough, while many shrewd fans were able to guess that Di Martino is not Lady Loki as it is being presented but Sylvie Lushton or the Enchantress.

Enchantress or Lady Loki 👀— drian (@adrianrizaldii) June 22, 2021

The reveal was so shocking. Like SO shocking. No one saw it coming. Not anyone.— BaronSaber (@BaronSaber) June 22, 2021

I think she’s Loki’s Mom in Diff Universe.Because that’s the only way this story can get much better.— Siddusai Karri (@siddusaik) June 22, 2021

It’s the Enchantress, a non US market in the credits refered to her as Sylvie ( Sylvie Lushton is her name in the comics) and not as “Lady Loki" like everywhere else.— Ryan Connery (@ryuwaterbug) June 22, 2021

According to ComicBookMovie.com, Sylvie is a mortal woman created by Lady Loki because she was curious what would happen if she made someone who believed they were an Asgardian. In the comic books, Sylvie goes on to join The Avengers. In the last episode when the God of Mischief says he refuses to refer to the variant as Loki, Di Martino’s character is pleased as she accepts that she is not that person anymore.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here