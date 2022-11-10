'Lagaan 2.0': Desi Fans Assemble With Memes Ahead of India Vs England T20 World Cup Semi-final

Champaner’s Bhuvan may have averted the inhumane “Lagaan” imposed by cruel Captain Russell on his villagers after defeating the British in the fictional world of Bollywood but cricket fans from India are now looking forward to “Lagaan 2.0” when Rohit Sharma’s India go up against England in the T20 World Cup semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

There is plenty at stake for Team India.

For one, the once-down-and-out Pakistan have already qualified for the T20 World Cup final ahead of India, giving fans plenty of FOMO. India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli has also returned to the form of his life after going through a long period of lean patch.

If not now, then when? Cricket lovers wonder.

Nerves, anticipation, excitement – desi fans have gone through a range of emotions ahead of the India Vs England semi-final and they have decided to pour all that energy into memes.

Rohit Sharma choosing between Pant and DK for wicket keeper batsman today pic.twitter.com/9NIqBGhhoS — Ankit Pathak (@ankit_acerbic) November 10, 2022

Time for Bhuvi and Co. to repeat the heroics of Bhuvi and Co. against #IYKYK#INDvENG #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/m5SXifIOg8 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 10, 2022

memers assemble pic.twitter.com/q9kHaCgKGP — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 10, 2022

Anna you have one job to do today pic.twitter.com/k013p3KvZL — ° (@anubhav__tweets) November 9, 2022

Morning of Indian fans today pic.twitter.com/GLma9DBD90 — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) November 10, 2022

I have been trained for this. pic.twitter.com/3nbPaEq4qI — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) November 10, 2022

Lagaan 2.0

Meanwhile, Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden was a happy man after witnessing the former champions remarkable turnaround in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Babar Azam’s men bounced back from morale crushing defeats to India and Zimbabwe in the Super 12 round to become the first team to qualify for the final of the showpiece event on Wednesday.

“I would like to play India in the final purely because of the big spectacle,” Hayden replied when asked to choose Pakistan’s opponents for the title clash.

Pakistan first limited New Zealand to 152/4 thanks to a strong display from their pace attack. The duo of Babar and Mohammad Rizwan then struck half-centuries and stitched a century stand to set the base for a seven-wicket win.

