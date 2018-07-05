Lahore Journalist Sat in a Floating Baby Pool While Reporting Floods

What sort of reporting is this ? pic.twitter.com/EKk3wcOyjt — Savukku_Shankar (@savukku) November 5, 2017

There are several ways to show commitment to the job you love. Barring the essentials, there are a handful unwritten rules that come into play only when you find yourselves in a situation you've never been in before.A reporter from Lahore is literally making news for reporting about the floods in the city by sitting inside an inflatable baby pool. He did so to make a point about heavy rainfall in Lahore turning roads into makeshift swimming pools.A video was uploaded by Duniya News which starts with a close-up of the reporter, who takes sarcastic digs at the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) of Lahore, saying the authorities were unable to drain the water. As a result, he's having a lot of fun and other people should come out too with their pools."Main kisi swimming pool mein nahi balki road ke kinare jahan paani khada hai aur Lahore mein jagah-jagah paani khada hai. Wahan par maujood hoon aur kaafi enjor kar raha hoon. (I'm not in a swimming pool but in a waterlogged road. Lahore has waterlogging everywhere. I'm here and having a lot of fun)"He concludes by saying,"Yahan par pool bann chuke hain, innko issi tarah se enjoy kiya ja sakta hai. (The only way to enjoy the flooded roads is to bring out your pools.)"The video has received polarised views with many calling the reporter "attention seeker". While others invited people to visit their "Lahore ka Paris".Last year, a News18 Tamil Nadu reporter made the ultimate splash leaving many on social media applauding him for his commitment toward work.Armed with a mic wrapped in a polythene, Anand made the ultimate plunge, swimming across the 30 feet long stretch of stagnated water to ask questions to men and women waiting there."I’m in Kancheepuram district, Adhanur village right now. All the streets are flooded with rainwater in this village. If one had to go from where I’m sitting to where those people are standing,” Anand says while pointing to the people standing on the other end of the street."The distance is about 30 feet, and the water is deep enough to drown people. If we have to interview them, the only way is to swim across, come, let’s swim across," Anand says before taking the ultimate plunge.