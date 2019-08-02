Laid Off Employee Gets Barraged With Job Offers After Standing on Road With Resume

Within months of getting laid off, a forklift operator in the United States was flooded with job offers after he was spotted by a woman standing on a road with a sign and his resume.

Patrick Hoagland of Phoenix, Arizona, wasn’t getting anywhere with his job-hunting efforts after he was laid off at a metal recycling company, according to CNN.

There was no response to applications submitted online or resumes handed out to local businesses.

Realizing he needed to do something different, last month the man took 200 printouts of his resume and began standing on sidewalks with a sign in his hand.

"I had only been unemployed a few weeks, but it was very unexpected and I needed to figure something out fast," Hoagland, 30, was quoted as saying by CNN.

"I at first laughed and thought that was silly, but I kept thinking about it. I figured, why not?! There are millions of people in Phoenix driving around, someone might hire me."

Luckily, he caught the attention of Melissa DiGianfilippo who saw him while she was driving through Phoenix.

DiGianfilippo took a picture of the man’s resume and posted it on Twitter, Facebook and Linkedin, where she said it received the most attention.

I was driving down Camelback Rd in Phx near my office and saw this guy on the side of the road with a smile in 110-degree heat, with a sign asking people to take his resume. I love that he was not asking for a handout, just for people to consider him for a job. #pleaseshare #job pic.twitter.com/5QAUpCkGWk — MelissaDiGianfilippo (@MelissaPR) July 23, 2019

The co-founder of a PR company also posted a picture of the man holding a sign that read ‘Please take a resume, got laid off, looking for a job.’

"I gestured for him to come over, grabbed his resume, and the light changed, so I had no time to talk to him," DiGianfilippo told azfamily.com.

The man said he “wanted to make it as easy to read as possible."

Hoagland told ABC News that he would stay out on the sidewalk for at least four hours a day.

"One day, I stayed out there for eight hours and I was out there the day it was 118 (degrees)," he said.

DiGianfilippo said she was impressed with Hoagland because he was “standing in 110° outside and what I saw was really unexpected."

"He was standing on the side of the road with a sign and a stack of resumes and a huge smile on his face," she said.

Soon after DiGianfilippo’s tweet, Hoagland began receiving hundreds of jobs offers and thousands messages from people wishing him luck.

Hoagland ultimately decided on a concrete grinding in Phoenix.

Hoagland has thanked DiGianfilippo for helping him get a job. "She has been so great, she didn't need to help me, but she did and it has changed my life," he said.

"I am so grateful for her."

