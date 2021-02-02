Lake Michigan's 'Scary and Beautiful' Viral Video Should Make Us Concerned, Here's Why

"Winter wonderland" is often used to describe jolly sights of cheery faces, festive décor and an overall joyous vibe. However, winter can be also terrifying. Especially in regions where everything freezes, the sky is a constant grey, and sharp winds cut through your skin and soul. One such example of a winter wonderland (or wonder-"lake") was recently shared on Twitter. It features the very popular Lake Michigan but the surface is a sludge of loose chunks of ice and a dreary grey coloured mess.

Former athlete and now a Twitter celebrity Rex Chapman shared this footage which has been viewed over 2.7 million times! "Lake Michigan this evening looks like a scary place..." he wrote in the caption. The natural sounds surrounding the lake suggest a strong gust of wind slapping against the camera’s microphone. The sky is a solid grey background, with no shred of sunshine. The lake itself is bobbing up and down as waves heave the heavy, broken sheet of ice on the surface. It truly is a sight to behold.

Lake Michigan this evening looks like a scary place... pic.twitter.com/dc4JalLBKU — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) February 1, 2021

Many users responded how this was actually mesmerising, although scary.

This is relatively calm for the Lake. Believe it or not there will be surfers out there if the wind picks up. — Laurence Holmes (@LaurenceWHolmes) February 1, 2021

Lake Michigan does not mess around pic.twitter.com/AK27HWo32M — Mary (@marygoldenhair) February 1, 2021

I can’t stop looking at that. Imagine falling in there. You could try to run along the big ones to safety. Then one flips and you go under it. Then you realize you’re more dense than the chunks of ice so they float better than you. You squeeze up in a panic. — Dan Needs Advice (@dannennion) February 1, 2021

Took this last night pic.twitter.com/b2Cotxrvfu — D.J. Miller (@mrdj13) February 1, 2021

While the sight is definitely breathtaking, the larger picture and the future of such lakes is in jeopardy. Lake Michigan is one of the five great lakes in the US. Geographically, historically, ecologically and economically the lake has had a great influence in shaping the state where it resides.

The beautiful ice-sheet that multitude of netizens are rejoicing over might be gone, if we continue to live the way we do. A study published in December 2020 in the journal Geophysical Letters was based around ice formation of great lakes. Titled "Forecasting the Permanent Loss of Lake Ice in the Northern Hemisphere Within the 21st Century," the study suggests the impact of global warming and climate change on these lakes will be drastic and dangerous.

According to the article, the greatest risk of losing ice is with the deeper lakes, like Lake Michigan. Shallower bodies would still keep freezing, until even they stop. The team used historical data of ice formation to map the future of 1.35 million lakes in North America.

While the environmental impact is clear, losing ice sheets would impact the overall ecosystem of the lake and the surrounding area, it also poses some immediate threats.

According to Bridge Michigan, the ice cover in the Great Lakes is already at a record low. While currently, the fishing industry can enjoy the lack of ice as it means fishermen can venture out, the future of the $2.3 billion recreational fishing industry is threatened.

If we want to enjoy sights like these at the lake forever, then impact of climate change measures are required.