Lake of No Return: All About the 'Bermuda Triangle' on India-Myanmar Border

There’s a certain draw of dangerous things that can’t quite be replicated; perhaps that is why the concept of the Bermuda triangle continues to attract conjecture through generations. But did you know that India has its own Bermuda-esque mystery? A lake, called the “lake of no return" or Naung Yang in Tai languages, is an expanse of water lying on the India-Myanmar border near Pangsau. Located on the border of Arunachal Pradesh and partially in a border town of Myanmar, it is 1.8 km in length and 0.4 km wide at its widest, but the mystery surrounding the body of water surpasses its size by far. As per a report by India Times, the lake is named so because legend has it that whoever went there, never came back. The most commonly retold version of the legend dates back to the second World War. It is believed that at the time, many Allied aircraft landed into the lake, and many members of the crew consequently perished there.

The India Times further reported local folklore surrounding the lake. The story goes that once, ages ago, villagers caught a mighty big fish at the lake, and everybody except for an old woman and her granddaughter were invited to eat it. The guardian of the lake, thus, spared the duo but drowned the rest of the village in the lake. That is not all. The origin story of the lake has three more, rather similar, versions. One says that after the World War II, some Japanese soldiers lost their way, only to end up at the lake, where they caught malaria and died. Besides, an author claimed that he saw the name of the lake in a document authored by one of the ten lost tribes of Israel. He went on to say that the tribe continues to remain in the area, hidden.

However, it is believed that the legends and the folklore around the “lake of no return" are peddled and advertised so as to draw more tourists to the area, and Arunachal Pradesh in general. If you are intrigued by mysterious lakes, then you might also want to know about the ice-covered lake in Antarctica that vanished suddenly. However, legend had little to do with it. In this disappearing act, an estimated 21 billion to 26 billion cubic feet (600 million to 750 million cubic metres) of water — roughly twice the volume of San Diego Bay — drained into the ocean.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here