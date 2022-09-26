'Lame But Addictive': This is What News Said About Twitter Fifteen Years Ago

Social media networking comes as an easy process for all of us. However, the situation was not the same fifteen years ago. Nobody thought that space like Twitter would be invented, and when it was, it took everyone by a shock. Journalist Jon Erlichman took to his official Twitter handle and shared a story about Twitter which was aired fifteen years ago on CBS news. In the video, a TV anchor can be seen describing Twitter as the “next big thing.”

Further, in the video, a blogger says, “It’s stupid, and lame, and small. It’s real addictive.” A journalist then described how users are popping up all over the world. The journalist further deemed it as “the latest cyber drug of choice.” Have a look for yourself:

A story about Twitter 15 years ago:pic.twitter.com/ner6uoiZfz — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) September 24, 2022

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to gather 93K views. “It’s actually crazy that random people from all around the world can take a look at our minds. People should use Twitter more purposefully,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “An interesting news piece. Wonder what the reporter and anchor who both clearly didn’t think much of twitter then think now. I’ve been tweeting for 13.5 years now . Long enough? Was an early adopter for twirra. Now a laggard for Tok, etc. Life.”

Fifteen years ago Jack Dorsey typed out a banal message — “just setting up my twttr” — which became the first-ever tweet, launching a global platform that has become a controversial and dominant force in civil society. The short tweet on March 21, 2006 by the Twitter CEO was recently sold at auction, with bidding reaching $2.5 million. It has been a long, strange journey for the social network, which in January deleted former president Donald Trump’s account after he was blamed for inciting the violent insurrection on the US Capitol in January by extremist supporters seeking to overturn his election loss.

The banning of a head of state from the platform was both welcomed and denounced in a sign of the thin line Twitter and other social media networks often try to walk between neutrality, freedom of expression, and moderation and prevention of abuse. Bidding on Dorsey’s tweet ended on Sunday. He has said he will donate the funds to charity. Dorsey’s tweet sold as an NFT, or a non-fungible token.

