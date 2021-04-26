Land on Earth May Have Formed 500 Million Years Before the Time We Think it Did

There’s a huge curiosity to pinpoint exactly when land formed on our planet, to be able to understand the conditions in which primitive life began. In a new study, scientists say the continental crust -the outermost layer of Earth made up of granitic, sedimentary and metamorphic rocks that form continents and continental shelves -may have emerged 3.7 billion years ago, around 500 million years prior to older estimates.

If their estimate holds true, it will have implications for a wide range of areas of research like plate tectonics, ocean chemistry, and biological evolution, including the onset of weathering through which minerals and nutrients are added to the ocean. Geologists traditionally look into marine carbonates, a record of which is found in ancient rocks, to study ancient weathering.Researchers have hitherto used strontium isotopes in marine carbonates for their studies but these rocks are usually scarce or the carbonates stored are altered by geological processes in rocks older than 3 billion years.

So, researchers have now turned to a new mineral – barite – to trace the emergence of old rocks, the Daily Mail online reported, citing the new study a complete report of which will be presented at the 2021 EGU General Assembly, from April 19-30.Barite forms when sulfate from ocean water mixes with barium from hydrothermal vents. It is said to hold a robust record of ocean chemistry.

The study author Desiree Roerdink said the mineral is “really a great recorder” to understand the early Earth processes. The geochemist from Norway and her team tested six different barite deposits, aged between 3.2–3.5 billion years, from six continents and concluded that weathering of continents first started some 3.7 billion years ago.

“That is a huge time period. It essentially has implications for the way that we think about how life evolved,"Dr Roerdink said.She said they don’t know if life had developed at the same time as the land formed, “but then that land has to be there”.

