Landline or Tablet? Viral Photo of 'Hybrid' Device is Making Twitter Nostalgic

Telephones have transformed more vigorously than the purpose it was invented for. What used to be a device to communicate with one another at far distances became a one-stop device for almost everything. It is ironic how we have become almost inseparable from our phones after cords vanished from these devices.

A Twitter user named Niki Tonsky, recently, shared a picture of a device that can easily be considered a critical point of space and time. Why do we say that is clearly visible in the image that is getting ferociously viral due to the peculiarity of the object in it. The gadget under discussion is a hybrid of old and new technology. Sharing the picture, Niki, in the caption, wrote, “We have come full circle.” And, indeed, we just might have.

We introduce to you a fusion between a landline and a tablet:

We’ve come full circle pic.twitter.com/SuBb2K3W54— Niki Tonsky (@nikitonsky) November 29, 2021

The viral image of this corded telephone with a touch screen has, since shared, racked up more than 11 lakh likes and has also taken netizens on a journey through ‘nostalgia town.’

Niki, seeing the virality of his post, thought of putting the anticipation of Twitter users at ease and shared the details of the product a day later. Sharing the tweet, he wrote, “The phone is KT5 (3C), and it is actually a wireless tablet with a battery and SIM card slot. It is even crazier than I imagined.”

According to the details shared by Niki, the phone runs on an Android 10 OS and supports the LTE network. You can make a video call as well. The handset, according to the brochure of the device, is “to keep privacy.”

Take a look:

The phone is KT5(3C), and it’s actually a wireless tablet with battery and SIM card slot. Even crazier than I imagined! pic.twitter.com/3tJzdGiWiQ— Niki Tonsky (@nikitonsky) November 29, 2021

Netizens did not hold back retweeting the image with their remarks for the phone. One user wrote, “We love this. The ability to slam the phone to hang up is the best feeling and quite therapeutic.”

We aren't going to lie, we love this. The ability to slam the phone to hang up is the best feeling and quite therapeutic. https://t.co/mRdVkDZYDG— Clan Malkavian (@StopMalk) December 1, 2021

Another wrote, “It is one of those things which I don’t need, but I eagerly want.”

Many users shared the technology from the times of yore, reminiscing the old days.

The official first text message device pic.twitter.com/L7NW8okHr1— Strictly Business (@overachievers) November 30, 2021

I still have one of these.It's from 1938 or 1939. pic.twitter.com/M4txoypNTX— 🌊Protect Mueller, McIver, & Nasty Swamp Women (@PursuingMciver) November 30, 2021

German mining telephone pic.twitter.com/zb1GGH3iDV— Daniel Siebenvier (@hiersen) November 30, 2021

What do you think of this hybrid telephone? Would you buy one?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.