A Chinese social media influencer has been exposed for living a "double life", after her landlord exposed her filthy living conditions, which contrasted with the glamorous image she presented online, a media reported on Thursday.

A footage went viral showing the apartment of Lisa Li, a blogger with 1.1 million followers, littered with rubbish, mouldy food and dog litter, the BBC reported.

Since the footage was published, Li has apologised.

Li is known in China as a "wang hong", or "online celebrity", on the popular Sina Weibo microblog.

Her account is a glossy catalogue of travel adventures, parties and fine-dining experiences.

But since her landlord gave media a tour of her apartment in the northern city of Xi'an, she has become famous for different reasons.

The landlord told Pear Video, a video streaming app, that even professional cleaners had refused to clean the place, adding that her tenant owed thousands of yuan in unpaid utility bills.

After millions of people saw the footage inside Li's apartment, she met her landlord to apologise in person.

More than 60,000 users have commented on the blogger's page, many saying they were unfollowing her and calling her "fake".

