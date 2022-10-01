Landlord Throws Tenant's Belongings of 15 Years on Street over Boiler Dispute in Scotland

A woman from Glasgow, Scotland has claimed her “life has been destroyed” after her landlord allegedly threw her entire priceless possessions out in the street and changed the lock of her home of 15 years, reported LADBible. The 61-year-old woman named Jeanette Ross claimed that she was in a long-standing quarrel with her landlord over a boiler but things escalated when she found her entire things on the street near her flat. Jeanette who lived in the flat with her cat returned home on Wednesday night after a neighbour called her to inform her about the sudden action taken.

She was left standing on busy Pollokshaws Road in the city. As per the Irish Sun, she said, “My neighbour phoned me last night when I was out and told me my belongings were outside at the bus stop.” She also added that when she came back to see what was happening and saw that everything she owned was dumped like “rubbish.” She also told that she was outside all night and felt like breaking down.

Jeanette also stated that it is horrific because everyone passing can see what is going and it portrays her as a bad person. “It has destroyed my life,” she added.

She even shared that she is a good tenant who always paid her bills on time for the past one and half decade. Jeanette said that she has been in a dispute with her landlord for the last five years because he didn’t replace her boiler. “I told him I was taking him to a tribunal and he said If I do that I guarantee you won’t get back into the house,” Jeanette added.

She is currently living with a friend at the moment. She even mentioned that her landlord has told her to leave the flat a few days ago before the incident and when she asked about the things she needs to take along with her he hung up on her.

As per the Scottish police spokesperson, they received a call to a report of concern for a person at Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow at around 10:35 am on Thursday, September 29. “Officers attended to provide assistance,” the statement added.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here