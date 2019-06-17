Larger Marine Species Could be ‘First Casualties’ of Global Warming, Study Warns

Larger marine species such as cod and haddock are expected to be “first casualties” of climate change, a new study has warned.

Study co-author Professor John Spicer, who has spent more than 30 years examining the effect of climate change on ocean organisms, said: “Over the last 50 years, the oxygen in our oceans has decreased by around two to five per cent and this is already having an effect on species’ ability to function.

“Unless they adapt, many larger marine invertebrates will either shrink in size or face extinction, which would have a profoundly negative impact on the ecosystems of which they are a part.

“This is obviously a major cause for concern,” he was quoted as saying.

The study, published in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B, looked at four types of crustacean, known as amphipods, found in abundance off the coast of the western Antarctic peninsula.

The study found that larger species suffered respiratory disadvantages when the levels of oxygen were reduced, compared to smaller animals, The Sun reports.

Professor Spicer said, “Our research also shows some species have evolved mechanisms to compensate for reductions in oxygen, and so it is not always as simple as drawing a link between size and future survival.

“But it would be foolhardy to pin our hopes on such ‘evolutionary rescue’. Many large species will almost certainly be the first casualties of our warming, oxygen-poor ocean.”

Dr Simon Morley, an ecophysiologist with the British Antarctic Survey and a co-author of the study with Professor Spicer, said, “Marine animals thrive in the Southern Ocean but life in these freezing waters has led to the evolution of many distinct characteristics.

“These ‘strategies’, which allow animals to survive in the cold, are expected to make many Antarctic marine invertebrates and fish vulnerable to the impact of climate change.

“Understanding these impacts will not only help us to predict the fate of marine biodiversity at the poles but will also teach us much about the mechanisms that will determine the survival of species across the world’s oceans,” he said.