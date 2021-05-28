Largest Map of Existing Dark Matter in Universe Prepared by Researchers Using AI

The universe houses several mysterious cosmic marvels that are yet to unveil. Recently, a team of astronomers has revealed the largest and most detailed map of dark matter in the Universe. The invisible material or dark substance permeates space and accounts for a total of 80% of the entire matter of the Universe.

A team of researchers in the international Dark Energy Survey (DES) mapped the existence of dark substance by looking at light travelling to Earth from distant galaxies. They are of the view that wherever the light gets distorted it suggests the presence of matter in the foreground because that is why light gets bent as it comes towards us. They have also used artificial intelligence methods to examine the images of at least 100 million galaxies to see if the mysterious dark energy that expands the universe has stretched the galaxies too.

The new map shows all the matter that has been detected in the foreground of the observed galaxies, and it covers a quarter of the southern hemisphere’s sky.

Dr Niall Jeffrey, of University College London and École Normale Supérieure, Paris, who co-led the project, told The Guardian, “It shows us new parts of the universe that we’ve never seen before. We can really see this cosmic web structure, including these enormous structures called cosmic voids, which are very low-density regions of the universe where there are very few galaxies and less matter.”

He further said that these cosmic-scale structures can help scientists find the fundamental questions related to the universe. For the past so many years, scientists have suspected the presence of more material than what is truly visible. Dark energy or matter remains mysterious but its presence can be deduced from the fact that galaxies stay clustered together. The co-author Professor Ofer Lahav revealed that visible galaxies form the densest regions of dark matter.

The map, which is described as the first-ever in history has unveiled vast new swathes that show much more of its structure than what was revealed from Einstein’s theory of general relativity.

The map is to be published in the Monthly Notices Of The Royal Astronomical Society.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here