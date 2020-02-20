English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Larry Tesler, the Apple Computer Scientist Behind 'Cut, Copy, Paste' Passes Away

Image credits: Computer History Museum/YouTube.

,Tesler had also coined the word “browser” with his SmallTalk Browser product in 1976.

Raka Mukherjee
  • News18
  • Last Updated: February 20, 2020, 8:10 AM IST
Larry Tesler, the man behind one of our most used computer functions, 'cut, copy, paste' passed away on Monday aged 74.

Tesler, who was a key figure at Apple during its initial years, had come up with the concept of "cut-copy-paste" in 1970's while working at the Xerox Palo Alto Research Center.

In the twenty years after when he worked at Apple, he helped develop the user interface design of the Lisa, Macintosh and Newton, a precursor to the iPhone. The word 'browser' as we know it today was also coined by Tesler in 1976 with his SmallTalk Browser, according to his website.

Tesler left Apple in 1997, and worked at worked with Amazon in 2011, switched in 2005 to Yahoo, and in 2008, 2008 he became a product fellow at 23andMe which he left in 2009 and focused mostly on consulting thereafter. Tesler in today's world, has worked with all the big giants of tech, product and electronic mediums.

After news of his death, multiple people on social media thanked him for his great invention.


One of his last videos on the Internet, also show him still speaking with enthusiasm about "Gypsy" on the Computer History Museum’s restored Xerox Alto computer.

