Lasagna PC: Spurred by Wife's Joke, YouTuber Builds World’s First Ever ‘Pasta Computer’
Micah Laplante, who runs the YouTube channel Laplanet Arts, posted a video of the world’s first pasta PC whose casing is built entirely out of lasagna and rigatoni glued together.
World's first pasta computer | Image Credit: YouTube (screen-grab)
Lasagna PCs could soon be the rage among computer users, thanks to YouTuber Micah Laplante, who took his wife’s casual joke about a Personal Computer (PC) made of pasta a bit too seriously and ended up designing the aptly-named The Lasagna PC V.1.
Micah Laplante, who runs the YouTube channel Laplanet Arts, posted a video of the world's first pasta PC whose casing is built entirely out of lasagna and rigatoni glued together.
“My wife said something one day joking about making a PC out of Pasta... Never joke with me on such things because I may just do it... and do it I have. Behold... The LASAGNA PC V.1. Clickbait you say?! NAY! This is the real deal. The first ever crazy PC build on this Channel, and the first ever Pasta PC in the world. You're welcome,” he captioned the video which has collected over one lakh views since it was uploaded on April 16.
Laplante used the motherboard of a broken Asus Transformer tablet he owned. The Lasagna PC V.1 lagged during video streaming or gaming due to some software and hardware glitches.
“After Laplante fixed a registry error that stopped him from starting Windows, he was able to install Steam and play some Rocket League, as well as stream video from Hulu and YouTube,” a pcgamer.com report said.
“This was short lived, however, as the computer needed about three years worth of Windows 10 updates. Installing those updates fixed the problems he had with getting his Xbox controller to work and stopped the TV from flashing black, but Laplante ran into sound problems when attempting to run a Game Boy Advance emulator.”
