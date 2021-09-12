A report in Electrek says that Tesla has obtained a patent on its idea to use lasers to clean debris off of vehicles. The company describes the product as: “A cleaning system for a vehicle includes a beam optics assembly that emits a laser beam to irradiate a region on a glass article of the vehicle, debris detection circuitry that detects debris accumulated over the region, and control circuitry. The control circuitry calibrates a set of parameters associated with the laser beam emitted from the beam optics assembly based on detection of the debris accumulated over the region on the glass article, controls an exposure level of the laser beam on the debris accumulated based on calibration of the set of parameters associated with the laser beam, wherein the exposure level is controlled based on pulsing the laser beam at a calibrated rate that limits penetration of the laser beam to a depth that is less than a thickness of the glass article, and removes the debris accumulated over the region on the glass article using the laser beam.”

According to a report in Futurism, to eliminate the possibility of having beaming lasers into the eyes of the driver — a less-than-ideal scenario to be sure — the laser beam will not be powerful enough to penetrate the thickness of the glass.

The patent application was filed in May 2019, but published later that year, around the time Tesla unveiled its equally futuristic Cybertruck. But the US Patent and Trademark Office only granted the car company the patent earlier this week, according to Electrek.

“It’s important to keep in mind that companies often seek patents on technologies that will never end up in consumer products, and this could be the case here. But I still think it’s interesting that Tesla thought it would be worth securing IP on this particular technology. At AI Dai, Elon Musk referred to Tesla vehicles as “robots” due to their self-driving capacity. He also said that Tesla is developing actual humanoid robots to leverage their AI for self-driving and existing robotic knowledge," the report in Electrek added.

