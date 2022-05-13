Last-minute Brake by Train Driver Saves Elephant's Life in Bengal, Watch Heart-stopping Video

A timely emergency brake saved an elephant from being killed in North Bengal. The video of the incident has been uploaded by the Divisional Railway Manager of North Bengal and is now going viral. “LP & ALP of 15767 Up SGUJ-APDJ Intercity Exp Sri R.R. Kumar & S. Kundu suddenly noticed a wild elephant crossing the track at KM 23/1 between Gulma-Sivok at 17.35 hrs yesterday & applied brakes to control train speed, saving wildlife,” read the caption of the video. The video shows an elephant coming very close to the railway tracks when the train is not that far. This is when the alert loco pilots, R.R. Kumar and S. Kundu’s saved the elephant by applying brakes on time. Have a look at the video.

#Alert LP & ALP of 15767 Up SGUJ-APDJ Intercity Exp Sri R.R. Kumar & S. Kundu suddenly noticed one Wild Elephant crossing the track at KM 23/1 between Gulma-Sivok at 17.35 hrs yesterday & applied brake to control Train speed saving Wildlife. @wti_org_india@RailMinIndia @RailNf pic.twitter.com/12PC5ffTqO— DRM APDJ (@drm_apdj) May 12, 2022

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 500 views. “Trains should run at a slower speed while crossing jungles," wrote a person in the comment section. In other comments, people can be seen applauding the loco pilots for such a commendable job. One person even suggested that they should be rewarded. He wrote, “He Must be rewarded….."

Earlier, another elephant video garnered a lot of attention from the netizens. The video perfectly depicted the rescue operation of a baby elephant from a reservoir after it fell into it. The footage of the elephant calf’s evacuation was posted on the micro-blogging site by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, who narrated the details of the incident.

The rescue operation ran for three to four hours during which the forest officials broke down the walls of the reservoir partially to make way for the elephant calf to come out. The authorities then safely evacuated the baby elephant and reunited it with the family. Baby jumbo’s mother, Kaswan said, was observing the entire operation from a safe distance.

