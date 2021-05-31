buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Buzz»The 'Last Normal Photo' Trend Is Here to Stay as Netizens Continue to Reminisce Pre-pandemic Memories
2-MIN READ

The 'Last Normal Photo' Trend Is Here to Stay as Netizens Continue to Reminisce Pre-pandemic Memories

The tweet triggering a trend is still ongoing keeping alive the memories of a pre-pandemic world. (Credit: @jushand and @sillysymbolism/Twitter)

The tweet triggering a trend is still ongoing keeping alive the memories of a pre-pandemic world. (Credit: @jushand and @sillysymbolism/Twitter)

The hashtag LastNormalPhoto caught trend in May 2020 when a British journalist Robyn Vinter tweeted asking people to send their photos taken before the lockdown. The trend has revived time and again throughout this year as well.

Amid everything that happened in the past one-and-a-half years, the definition of normalcy has turned upside down in a world suffering from a pandemic. Partially visible faces with stacked masks, socially distant people afraid of contagion are images of the new normal. Yet, to remind each other of a world where normally used to be something different than it is now, people on social media keep sharing their photos of a pre-pandemic world, hoping that it all will soon come to an end.

Accompanied with thousands of pictures of family dinners, hangouts with friends, university campuses, camping trips, football matches, live music shows, train rides and numerous other seemingly normal activities that people are now craving, there are stories of people sharing when and how they took those pictures. The trend is ongoing on social media platforms, primarily Twitter for the past year.

The hashtag #LastNormalPhoto caught trend in May 2020 when a British journalist Robyn Vinter tweeted asking people to send their photos taken before the lockdown. Vinter was inspired by a BBC story that crowdsourced and published normal photos of people taken before the pandemic. (https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-52622673)

RELATED STORIES

Thousands of people replied to her tweet triggering a trend that is still ongoing keeping alive the memories of a pre-pandemic world in the minds of burned-out people.

In March 2020, most of the world including India went under lockdown to control the surge in covid-19 infections. Even after 15 months, we are not over the pandemic that cost us more than 35 lakh lives with thousands of people still dying every day. The official count of deaths in India is more than 3 lakhs. However, the actual figure may be far worse, according to an estimation by the New York Times, based on the latest national seroprevalence study that ended in January, reaching more than 16 lakh deaths in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 31, 2021, 14:23 IST