Last Public Payphone in New York City Removed, Marks End of an Era

In what is being deemed as the end of an era, New York City has removed its last public payphone this week. The old payphone is now being headed to the Museum of the City of New York. Matthew Fraser, New York’s commissioner of the office of technology and innovation, in an official statement said, “As a native New Yorker, saying goodbye to the last street payphone is bittersweet because of the prominent place they’ve held in the city’s physical landscape for decades.” Speaking about digital evolution, he said that transitioning from the horse and buggy to the automobile and from the automobile to the airplane, “the digital evolution has progressed from payphones to high-speed wifi kiosks to meet the demands of our rapidly changing daily communications need.”

Earlier, there were over 6,000 public payphones active throughout New York. The city has been replacing payphones with public Wi-Fi hotspots which can be used for hopping and even charging a cell phone. Termed as LinkNYC stands are also used as digital billboards for advertisements and art displays. A few private payphones still remain in New York. This also includes four full-length phone booths known as “Superman booths.” However, the officials are not so sure if these are operational.

Lilly Tuttle, the curator of the new exhibit Analog City: NYC BC (Before Computers), in a report by Gothamist said, “The fact that we had just opened an exhibition on this topic really made it a no-brainer.” She further added that in the exhibition, there are conversations about the fact that people made plans and navigated the city and “did things for decades and decades before cell phones.” She further added, “We were New Yorkers before and we’re New Yorkers now, and whether or not we have payphones doesn’t necessarily symbolize the end of anything, just a change in the way we communicate.”

The process of removing payphones began almost a decade ago when Mayor Michael Bloomberg launched a competition to reimagine the payphone. After this, in 2014, under Mayor Bill de Blasio, City Bridge was chosen to launch LinkNYC to replace them. After a year, the booths were slowly removed from every corner of the city. Most of these were sent to a payphone graveyard by 2020.

