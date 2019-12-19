Last Resort: Snakes Take Shelter in Homes as Mercury Soars in Australia

With temperatures soaring in Australia, reptiles have started sneaking into homes to avoid the unsparing heatwave.

On Wednesday, a family from the state of Queensland called up Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers after they spotted a snake inside their home.

Once the snake-catcher reached the house, he began searching for the reptile but with little success. Finally, he found the snake hiding behind a line of shoes.

The snake catcher, Stuart McKenzie, posted a video of the whole operation on his Facebook page.

“I walked over and I literally couldn't see him even though all of the shoes were basically lying flat on the floor,” he was quoted as saying by Australian website nine.com.

He identified the reptile as a Yellow-faced Whip Snake.

Talking about the potential danger of the snake, he said it is considered slightly venomous but potentially dangerous. But he added that it all depends on how one reacts to the snake after seeing it.

McKenzie said earlier in the day he had received a phone call from a frightened woman in Woombye, informing him she spotted a small tree snake on her bathroom floor. He rescued that snake too.

McKenzie said he had caught three snakes since morning and attributed it to the hot day.

The temperature in Brisbane was recorded at 40C for the first time in a decade on Wednesday and it went up to 41.7C in the afternoon - its hottest December day since 2004.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.