Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Last Resort: Snakes Take Shelter in Homes as Mercury Soars in Australia

On Wednesday, a family from the state of Queensland called up Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers after they spotted a snake inside their home.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 19, 2019, 3:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Last Resort: Snakes Take Shelter in Homes as Mercury Soars in Australia
Representative image / Malayalam News18.

With temperatures soaring in Australia, reptiles have started sneaking into homes to avoid the unsparing heatwave.

On Wednesday, a family from the state of Queensland called up Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers after they spotted a snake inside their home.

Once the snake-catcher reached the house, he began searching for the reptile but with little success. Finally, he found the snake hiding behind a line of shoes.

The snake catcher, Stuart McKenzie, posted a video of the whole operation on his Facebook page.

“I walked over and I literally couldn't see him even though all of the shoes were basically lying flat on the floor,” he was quoted as saying by Australian website nine.com.

He identified the reptile as a Yellow-faced Whip Snake.

Talking about the potential danger of the snake, he said it is considered slightly venomous but potentially dangerous. But he added that it all depends on how one reacts to the snake after seeing it.

McKenzie said earlier in the day he had received a phone call from a frightened woman in Woombye, informing him she spotted a small tree snake on her bathroom floor. He rescued that snake too.

McKenzie said he had caught three snakes since morning and attributed it to the hot day.

The temperature in Brisbane was recorded at 40C for the first time in a decade on Wednesday and it went up to 41.7C in the afternoon - its hottest December day since 2004.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram