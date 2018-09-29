GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'Last Supper, But For Feminism' Viral Photo From Brett Kavanaugh Hearing Compared To Renaissance Painting

The viral picture is, perhaps, a poignant moment in the Brett Kavanaugh case.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:September 29, 2018, 3:59 PM IST
If you haven't been living under a rock, Brett Kavanaugh is a name you must have come across recently because it has been all over the news. And if you are on social media, there is a high chance you have seen a photograph of him from his court hearing - one where the women in the background look annoyed and disgruntled.

Brett Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault - on several counts. On Thursday's hearing, one of the accusers, said she was one hundred percent sure that he had assaulted her.

The picture, which has been going viral, was taken during the testimony of Kavanaugh.

Here is some background on the women in the picture. According to Business Insider, Kavanaugh's parents, Everett and Martha Kavanaugh, sat on the left of the photo. The pair has been supportive of Kavanaugh and were at his confirmation hearings, which took place before the allegations went public. In his prepared opening statement, which he did not read on Thursday, he called his mom one of his "judicial heroes." Laura Cox Kaplan, a friend of Kavanaugh, sits beside them. Her Twitter account shows her vocal support for Kavanaugh. Her husband, Joel Kaplan, Facebook's public policy chief, is behind her, with the blue tie. Kavanaugh's wife, Ashley, is to his left. She entered the hearing on Thursday holding hands with her husband and has appeared with their daughters at press conferences since the allegations went public. She also appeared beside him in a Fox News interview where he denied ever sexually assaulting anyone. Suzanne Mattan, a school friend of Kavanaugh, is to his right. Mattan told Fox News in September that she first met Kavanaugh in high school when they became friends. She said that "the allegation is something that is completely opposite of the Brett that I knew then and the Brett that I know now." Zina Bash, a former clerk for Kavanaugh, is to her right. Bash also previously served as special assistant to the president for regulatory reform, legal, and immigration policy.

Kavanaugh prides himself on taking on a gender imbalance in the legal profession by hiring female clerks, and mentioned it during the hearing. Therefore the reactions of the women sittinh behind Kavanaugh, who were all allies, have caused much talk. 

Some people pointed out, "that those (that) sat behind Kavanaugh were his friends and allies and that, rather than acting disgusted with what he said, they were likely mirroring the anger that he expressed during his speech."

However, most on Twitter believed differently.























People on Twitter have also mentioned how he was never really investigated, and that should have been done instead of the testimony.







People have also started a #IBelieveHer campaign on Twitter, to show support for the accusers.
