Last Wish: Woman Who Drank 40 Cups of Tea Daily, Buried in Giant 'Tea Bag' Coffin

Tea should not be called “just a beverage”.

It is an emotion for many of us. And for a woman, it became her final resting place.

Tina Watson loved drinking tea and consumed around 40 cups of tea daily.

She had an unusual last wish and she gave clear instructions to her daughter about it.

‘I want to be buried in a coffin that looks like a giant box of tea bags.’

Watson’s wish was granted on Friday when, for her funeral, the hearse arrived with a bright red coffin in the back. ‘Typhoo: Great British Tea since 1903’ was painted on it, reported the Daily Mail.

Debs Donovan, Watson’s daughter told the daily that this was very typical of her mother, who had a wicked sense of humour.

She further said that her mother loved her cuppa and drank nearly 30-40 cups of tea daily.

Watson died at the age of 73 due to heart failure.

Speaking about her, Donovan said that she was always cheerful and never let her health worries, like beating cancer twice and having both legs amputated, come in the way of her happy nature.

“She lost one leg after the bite got infected after being bitten by an insect in Spain 14 years ago,” she said. “Mum then lost the other leg when the infection spread further. She never let anything get her down.”

Remember her mum’s joyous nature; Deb said she would be laughing like a drain after looking at the coffin.

