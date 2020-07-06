Lata Mangeshkar Impressed by West Bengal Girl's Desi Rendition of Mozart's 40th Symphony

Music has a way of transcending language, borders and eras. And something similar was achieved by a classical singer from West Bengal who recently won hearts with her rendition of Mozart's 40th Symphony in B Minor. And now, the fantastic feat seems to have caught the eye of India's nightingale, Lata Mangeshkar.

Samadipta Mukherjee shared a performance video on the occasion of World Music Day celebrated on June 21. “Mozart Symphony 40… W.A. Mozart Symphony 40 (Molto Allegro) G minor, K-550 — By Samadipta Mukherjee. #WorldMusicDay, #Samadipta, #Mozart, #Symphony40,” she captioned it.

The performance, which went viral on social media and won applause from several quarters, has now impressed veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar who took to Twitter to share the video.

"Namaskar. Someone sent me this video in which this girl has beautifully sung the famous Austrian musician Mozart's 40th Symphony in G minor in Indian classical. This girl has my blessings to become a good singer," the 90-year-old songstress wrote.

Namaskar. Mujhe ye video kisine bheja, is ladki ne mahan Austrian sangeetkar Mozart ki 40th Symphony G Minor ko Bhartiya Sargam mein bahut sudar tarah se gaaya hai. Main isko aashirwad deti hun ki ye ek acchi gaayika bane. pic.twitter.com/J6u2GyWbCD — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 6, 2020

As is known, No. 40 in G minor, K 550, written in 1788, is considered one of Mozart's toughest creations. Performing a typical symphony would take about 25 minutes, yet it has been said that Mozart never heard his 40th Symphony performed.

This is not the first time that Mageshkar has reacted to music videos that went viral online. Last year, singer Ranu Mondal became a household name after a video of her singing a song by Mageshkar on a railway platform went viral. Mangeshkar had at the time responded to the sensation, claiming that "imitation is not reliable" and that musicians should stick to original music.

