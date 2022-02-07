Lata Mangeshkar's 'Simple, Dignified' Twitter Bio Teaches a Life Lesson After Her Demise

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6 and in her wake, left behind a vast and unparalleled oeuvre. One of the greatest artists of her generation, her demise has sent India into two days of national mourning, with the national flag flying at half-mast. Looking at her Twitter bio, though, the uninitiated might never be able to guess all of this. The legendary artist’s Twitter bio is without flourishes or pretense and solely foregrounds her artistic identity. It reads “playback singer since 1942". There are no mentions of her historic works or countless awards including the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Bharat Ratna. Since the news of her passing broke, admirers from all over the world took to Twitter to share their memories of her. The simple phrase in her bio is now being shared widely as a marker of her humility.

“Lata Mangeshkar’s twitter bio simply reads ‘playback singer since 1942’. What sobering humility for someone who’s achieved such a lot! No pretentiousness. No arrogance. No vanity. They say we won’t find such a signer again — I say find me a person like her! (sic)" wrote a Twitter user.

Lata Mangeshkar’s twitter bio simply reads ‘playback singer since 1942’. What sobering humility for someone who’s achieved such a lot! No pretentiousness. No arrogance. No vanity. They say we won’t find such a signer again — I say find me a person like her! ❤️ — Vinayak (@vinayak_jain) February 6, 2022

“I often used to check @mangeshkarlata’s Twitter bio and it simply said: Playback singer since 1942.I used to chuckle when I read that. In an era where people write a grand total of 2 awards that they have received in their Twitter bio-Didi’s bio was like her: simple and dignified," wrote another.

I often used to check @mangeshkarlata’ s Twitter bio and it simply said:Playback singer since 1942.I used to chuckle when I read that. In an era where people write a grand total of 2 awards that they have received in their Twitter bio-Didi’s bio was like her:simple and dignified— Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) February 6, 2022

In an era where people are glorifying their awards and achievements, Lata didi's bio read playback singer since 1942. Simple yet dignified. Biggest Life Lesson!#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/HOquDfSZTg— Vedant Sapte (@saptespeaks) February 6, 2022

Check out that bio. Since 1942 😮 (that means she started her career at 13!) RIP, India's nightingale/a legend #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/tFjErH6uOP— Sameea Kamal (@SameeaKamal) February 6, 2022

See the twitter bio of Lata ji. As simple as Lata ji. But now a days, celebrities write grand total award. Legend never dies! #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/7aeVNh7TwW — Abhishek Tripathi (@hinduabhishek01) February 6, 2022

Her bio says just one line- playback singer since 1942. WOW! LEGENDS NEVER DIE! 🙏 Which one of her songs is your favourite? #LataMangeshkar https://t.co/E7N0uZ7UAG — Levina🇮🇳 (@LevinaNeythiri) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92 due to a multi-organ failure in Mumbai on Sunday, February 6. Various images of all of India coming together to mourn her passing emerged on social media. Among them, notably, was a photo of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan offering a “dua" for her soul. The superstar, who was spotted in public after a long time, was snapped along with his manager Poonam Damania. SRK not only paid floral tribute to Lata Didi but also said a prayer for her after touching her feet. She was laid to rest with full state honours. Apart from thousands of teary-eyed fans, several dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Asha Bhosle, Vidya Balan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and Sachin Tendulkar among others also paid their last respect to the Nightingale of India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.