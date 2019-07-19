Late for Work, Chinese Woman Tries to Stop High-Speed Train With Foot

We all have our stories of running late for work and trying something desperate. One woman in China was so determined to make it to office on time, though, that she tried to stop a departing train with her foot!

The woman was promptly detained by police after she created a scene at a platform in Guangzhou, according to a Chinese media report.

On Sunday evening, the woman arrived late at the Guangzhou railway station with two of her friends.

She then jumped over the gate and “ran for the platform, followed by her friends” even as station staff tried to make her understand that she had missed the train.

Even after finding the train doors closed, the woman “stuck her foot in the gap between the train and platform” while station staff member tried to pull her away.

After hectic efforts, they managed to restrain the woman and her friends who were still adamant on being allowed to board the train which departed from the station seven minutes late.

The woman told police that she badly wanted to get onto the train because she didn’t want to be late for work. Her friends were let off with warnings, reports the Shanghaiist.