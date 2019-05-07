Take the pledge to vote

Later, Alligator: Woman Finds Six-and-a-half-foot Gator Trying to Ring Her Doorbell

A woman was shocked to find a six-and-a-half-foot alligator trying to enter her house in South Carolina. Here's what happened next.

May 7, 2019
A woman was shocked to find a six-and-a-half-foot alligator trying to enter her house in South Carolina.

Karen Alfano captured a video of the baby alligator visiting her home in Myrtle Beach, apparently trying its best to ring the doorbell, abc11.com reported. Karen Alfano had recently moved to South Carolina from New Jersey. She said she found the gator at her door after going for a walk.

In the minute-long clip captured by Alfano from across the street, the gator is seen trying to reach up to the doorbell, by stretching on its hind legs. The woman is heard saying: 'Oh my god can you believe that?' 'It's just incredible,' she adds.

The gator damaged the shelves on her walkway and left scratches on her home, but didn’t break the hurricane window in her door, WTVD reported.

'It was like the coolest thing that could ever possibly happen to you,' Alfano told ABC News 15. 'Some of the neighbours were scared. I just thought it was a great adventure.'



Eventually, the reptile gave up and sat on her welcome mat.

Wildlife officials were able to safely remove the gator from Alfano’s home and relocate it.

Alfano moved to Myrtle Beach from New Jersey just a few months ago.

Officials at the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are asking community members to not call them if the alligator is smaller than five feet, saying young gators pose no threat to humans.
