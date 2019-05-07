English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Later, Alligator: Woman Finds Six-and-a-half-foot Gator Trying to Ring Her Doorbell
A woman was shocked to find a six-and-a-half-foot alligator trying to enter her house in South Carolina. Here's what happened next.
Screenshot from YouTube.
Loading...
A woman was shocked to find a six-and-a-half-foot alligator trying to enter her house in South Carolina.
Karen Alfano captured a video of the baby alligator visiting her home in Myrtle Beach, apparently trying its best to ring the doorbell, abc11.com reported. Karen Alfano had recently moved to South Carolina from New Jersey. She said she found the gator at her door after going for a walk.
In the minute-long clip captured by Alfano from across the street, the gator is seen trying to reach up to the doorbell, by stretching on its hind legs. The woman is heard saying: 'Oh my god can you believe that?' 'It's just incredible,' she adds.
The gator damaged the shelves on her walkway and left scratches on her home, but didn’t break the hurricane window in her door, WTVD reported.
'It was like the coolest thing that could ever possibly happen to you,' Alfano told ABC News 15. 'Some of the neighbours were scared. I just thought it was a great adventure.'
Eventually, the reptile gave up and sat on her welcome mat.
Wildlife officials were able to safely remove the gator from Alfano’s home and relocate it.
Alfano moved to Myrtle Beach from New Jersey just a few months ago.
Officials at the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are asking community members to not call them if the alligator is smaller than five feet, saying young gators pose no threat to humans.
Karen Alfano captured a video of the baby alligator visiting her home in Myrtle Beach, apparently trying its best to ring the doorbell, abc11.com reported. Karen Alfano had recently moved to South Carolina from New Jersey. She said she found the gator at her door after going for a walk.
In the minute-long clip captured by Alfano from across the street, the gator is seen trying to reach up to the doorbell, by stretching on its hind legs. The woman is heard saying: 'Oh my god can you believe that?' 'It's just incredible,' she adds.
The gator damaged the shelves on her walkway and left scratches on her home, but didn’t break the hurricane window in her door, WTVD reported.
'It was like the coolest thing that could ever possibly happen to you,' Alfano told ABC News 15. 'Some of the neighbours were scared. I just thought it was a great adventure.'
Eventually, the reptile gave up and sat on her welcome mat.
Wildlife officials were able to safely remove the gator from Alfano’s home and relocate it.
Alfano moved to Myrtle Beach from New Jersey just a few months ago.
Officials at the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are asking community members to not call them if the alligator is smaller than five feet, saying young gators pose no threat to humans.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Star Chris Evans Surprises Everyone at High School Reunion
- Congratulations M and H: Priyanka Chopra's Sweet Message Welcoming Royal Baby
- Air India Goof Up $300,000 Transaction, Transfers Fund to Nigeria Instead of US Firm
- Met Gala Red Carpet: Celebrities Lead the Cavalcade in the Most 'Campiest' Outfits
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Vadodara Lifts Ban on PUBG, After Several Were Arrested Earlier For Playing The Online Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results